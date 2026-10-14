League City to disable Flock cameras if voters reject them in November



Sonia Kinyua / Houston Public Media A Flock Safety camera towers above an intersection in Sugar Land, Texas.

League City council members approved a resolution on Tuesday requiring the city to disable Flock Safety cameras within 72 hours if a majority of voters reject them in the upcoming election in November.

Originally, council members planned to look at the results from voters before making an ultimate decision on the fate of the cameras. Council member Courtney Chadwell previously called the vote "a city-wide straw poll," since the results were non-binding.

Mayor Nick Long said he put the resolution on the agenda to residents voters that their votes could result in change.

"I just wanted to show this as a commitment that we will get these cameras down within 72 hours, whether we bag them or whether we cut them all down," Long said.

While the election result in November will still be technically non-binding, the resolution council members approved on Tuesday night would force city staff to quickly respond if voters reject the cameras.

League City council members have previously said Flock cameras bring legitimate benefits but also create concerns over privacy and potential abuse by law enforcement.

The cameras are meant to help police departments locate and arrest people suspected of being involved in crimes. However, residents around Harris and Galveston counties have expressed privacy concerns, especially in light of Houston-area cases of alleged misuse by law enforcement.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If voters decide to keep Flock cameras, the city will implement a citizen-led committee to oversee its Flock Safety automated license plate reader system.

The oversight committee would include three citizens appointed by city council members along with the mayor and city auditor. Members would review monthly or quarterly audit reports on the Flock system, consider public concerns and recommend privacy protections and data security measures.

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