Michelin Guide recognizes 16 San Antonio restaurants. Three retain Michelin stars.

The prestigious Michelin Guide announced its awards for Texas restaurants on Thursday morning.

From barbecue joints to fine dining establishments, from pizzerias to exquisite seafood, more than two dozen San Antonio restaurants earned recognition in the French guide's third year handing out awards in Texas.

Michelin stars recognize outstanding food. Restaurants can receive up to three stars, but no restaurant in Texas has won more than one. Three San Antonio eateries earned Michelin stars last year, and all three retained them for the 2026 selection.

Mixtli, Nicosi and Isidore all kept their places atop the Texas restaurant pyramid.

"Over the past three years our anonymous Inspectors have watched the culinary talent across Texas flourish and continue to push boundaries, which is evident in this year's restaurant promotions," said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide. "Congratulations to the entire restaurant selection."

But Michelin stars aren't the only recognition the guide hands out. Five local restaurants received Bib Gourmands, which have "great food at a great value." All five — Jerk Shack, Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery, Mezquite, Ladino and Cullum's Attaboy — were making repeat appearances after being awarded last year.

Finally, the Michelin Guide listed recommended restaurants. One San Antonio restaurant dropped off the list — Barbecue Station in Northeast San Antonio.But two others joined the club: Lover's Pizzeria and Petit Coquin made their way onto the list of recommended restaurants, joining a cohort that had been named last year that includes 2M Smokehouse, Garcia's Mexican Food, Leche de Tigre, Little Em's Oyster Bar, Reese Bros Barbecue and Signature Restaurant.

For San Antonio, 16 restaurants meeting Michelin standards represents steady progress for a city that is trying to build a reputation for fine dining and good cuisine.

The state and a group of Texas cities decided to pay the Michelin Guide $2.7 million to send inspectors through the state starting in 2024.

The Michelin Guide was founded by the tire company of the same name in 1900 to promote travel. It also recognizes hotels, and noted the Thompson Hotel at the north end of downtown in its awards announcement this year.

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