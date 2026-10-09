‘A blessing in disguise’: How community support helped Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels delay meal cuts

Houston Public Media / Melissa Enaje Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels Field Operations Manager Rick Branick, left, oversees a busy line of workers preparing to distribute and deliver meals in late August.

At the Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels distribution site in Rosenberg, the day started early. Staff members organized a truckload of frozen boxes. Field Operations Manager Rick Branick oversaw a busy line of workers.

"Every person represents a life," Branick said, "and every life represents dignity and kindness and care that we bring each day and every day to those that we deliver meals to, so that way they're not forgotten."

Meals on Wheels delivers frozen meals like chicken, meatloaf, pasta, vegetables and fruit. It’s food on the table every day of the week for vulnerable seniors. Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels has served seniors in Fort Bend and Waller counties for more than 50 years. In May, the organization celebrated delivering its 8 millionth meal in the fast-growing region west of Houston.

At the meal distribution site, drivers organize the meals in the kitchen, grab their share of boxes from the trucks and check the list of addresses along their route. In addition to frozen meals, drivers make sure every person also gets a hot meal, a drink and a treat.

"The treat today is going to be the Debbie Cakes," Malcom Warm, one of the assigned drivers, said.

Warm retired from his corporate job and now hand-delivers meals to seniors with a little pep in his step as part of his daily routine. He drives one of the company's two-seater vans, and the meal distribution system he organized in the back of the van is set up somewhat like an assembly line.

"So, this is my van," Warm said before he left the Rosenberg facility. "I keep all the hot meals here in an insulated pack here to keep them hot."

The human connection

For homebound seniors like Christine Gray, these meals can mean much more than just lunch or dinner. It can also be a wellness check and human connection.

"Look how nice they're being to us, bringing us food and stuff every day,” Gray said. “That's a blessing in disguise.”

Gray and Warm have built a sort of kinship over the years.

"When I had surgery on my leg, on my hip, you know, he would bring the food in for me and everything," Gray said. "It was really nice."

Despite the growing need, federal funding for senior nutrition programs remained flat this year. In April, Meals on Wheels America officials told members of Congress that federal funding was insufficient and does not keep up with the rising overhead costs to do business.

"Millions of older Americans are struggling to meet their needs for nutritious food without assistance that should be available to them," a statement from the organization reads. "Local senior nutrition programs across the country are expanding waitlists and reducing services due to rising costs and flat federal funding."

Federal funding changes

Fort Bend Seniors CEO Doug Simpson said around a quarter of their budget comes from the Older Americans Act, the federal statute for delivery services to the elderly that Meals on Wheels relies on.

"Everything's up," Simpson said, speaking on inflation. "You know how that goes. Food’s up. Gas is up. All of those things have increased our expenses."

Federal funding is distributed to the state through designated agencies that handle social programs such as the Houston-Galveston Area Council. A spokesperson toldHouston Public Mediathat funding for senior nutrition programs has returned to pre-pandemic levels after COVID-era relief money ran out.

Simpson said his organization has endured a significant cut in funding.

"It's not our entire budget, but just the piece we get from the federal government," he said. "It was going from $1.7 million, down to a little over $900,000, and that was where we really had to step back and look at how we can continue to serve seniors while not going out of business."

As a result of federal funding changes, Fort Bend Seniors announced plans last year to reduce the number of deliveries from seven days a week to five, which would mean no meals on the weekend.

When that decision was on the horizon, Simpson said they put the word out and asked the community for help.

"It was everyone from major corporations, like H-E-B and NRG, to just individuals," he said. "Donations were up and foundations stepped up. Government stepped up. County of Waller, for example, increased the amount they gave us just because of what was happening. We know that if the need is there and the public knows about it, they’ll help us."

Fort Bend Seniors was able to delay reducing the number of meals to at least the end of this year. But the fight for more funding isn't over.

"We've gotten our fiscal year 2027 budget and it's down a little bit," Simpson said. "So I mean, it's never ending."

Lawmakers in Congress are considering a $3 million increase in funding, which Meals on Wheels America officials called “modest” but argued is not enough.

"Without a meaningful increase in [fiscal year] 2027 funding," the organization said in a statement, "local programs will be forced to continue expanding waitlists and reducing services at the very moment the older population is rapidly growing, leaving millions of older adults without the meals and companionship they urgently need."

Increasing community outreach

Regardless of what happens with federal funding, Fort Bend Seniors wants to reach more people, beyond the 1,200 seniors it currently serves as the region and population continues to grow.

“Let’s go find all the seniors who need us and let them know that we’re there for them," Simpson said. "And if we do that, then everyone around us is going to step up."

Back in Rosenberg, Warm drove on his way to drop off another meal. But this time, the client wasn’t home. He was in the hospital, so his grandson accepted the meal on his behalf. Warm asked if everything was okay and empathized as the grandson replied that they're having issues keeping his grandfather hydrated at the hospital.

Branick, the Fort Bend Seniors field operations manager, said these seniors are more than just a number.

"Every time we knock on a door, every time we announce Meals on Wheels,” he said, “there's a comfort that the client has knowing that they can open up that door and there's someone there that cares for them that's bringing them their lunch — a nutritious lunch that they don't have to make.”

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