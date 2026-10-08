‘Be present when these big decisions are being made’: Irving’s legislative affairs officer gears up for upcoming session 

Legislation passed at the state and federal levels has a direct impact on the day-to-day operations of a city and, by extension, residents’ lives.

That’s why municipal governments often have staff dedicated to advocating for their interests in front of larger governing bodies.

Mark Wiggins is Irving’s legislative affairs officer. He took the role in November.

Wiggins told KERA his work involves reading through thousands of bills filed each session to get a grasp on how they might impact the city. He takes in feedback on potential legislation from residents, businesses and city officials, and uses that feedback to educate lawmakers as they craft policies.

“I’ve learned over the course of that time that you have to be present when these big decisions are being made because they impact all of us,” Wiggins said. “They impact our families, our neighborhoods, our workplaces.”

Texas legislative sessions are brief – only 140 days every two years. The 90th session begins in mid-January and runs through the end of May. That means the window for putting bills into law is small compared to other states.

Wiggins said, “It’s difficult for a regular working person to get down to Austin and make their voice heard on issues that directly impact them. That’s why it’s so crucial that you have someone who’s advocating on behalf of their interests when the legislature is in session.”

Wiggins said his work is about educating lawmakers, who come to Austin from across Texas and a variety of professional backgrounds.

“It’s our job to go down as the subject matter experts on how these bills or potential laws would impact residents and businesses that are located here in Irving and help them understand how that potential legislation may impact everyone,” he said.

Irving officials have four priority topics on their legislative agenda this year: supporting sustainable tax relief, protecting public safety and quality of life, strengthening collaborative development and investing in local infrastructure.

Wiggins noted that tax relief is top-of-mind for Irving officials. He said the city is proud to have kept tax rates steady or even lowered them over the last decade.

“As we’re looking at ways to provide some additional relief, we need to make sure that we’re doing it in a smart, sustainable way that enables us to continue to provide those high-quality services that keep families and businesses deciding that they want to live in Irving,” he said.

Wiggins said the most exciting thing about his job is the knowledge that the decisions made in Austin will last. When a bill becomes law, it tends to stick.

“Everything we do will last for a long time, and that’s why it’s so critical that we involve residents in those decisions,” he said. “It has to be the people of Irving whose voices are heard when those laws are etched into the law books that impact our communities, our families.”

And with Election Day approaching fast, the makeup of the Texas Legislature could change soon. The Republican Party is preparing for a difficult midterm election with an unusually large number of competitive races at the state and federal level, per The Texas Tribune.

“I think everyone in Texas is waiting to see what the results of the election are,” Wiggins said. “They could have a tremendous impact on the shape and the contours of the legislative session.”

Got a tip? Email Andy Lusk at alusk@kera.org.

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