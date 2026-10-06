Texas’ glitchy voter registration system makes it harder to clear backlog, election officials say

At 6 p.m. a few days after the state sent Randall County election administrator Shannon Lackey a backlog of 3,388 of voter registration records, she was still at her desk, processing them after a full day of work.

She planned to stay late and get as much done as she could, then keep working from home. Lackey, whose department has five employees, isn't expecting overtime pay or compensatory time off to make up for the extra work caused by the state error.

The most frustrating part, she said, was that the state's voter registration and management system, known as TEAM, was making it harder to get through the backlog.

"I just got a message saying ‘an error occurred'," Lackey said while on the phone with a Votebeat reporter. "I cannot tell you how many times I get that message, ‘an error occurred,' so I'm just clicking. Nothing's happening. I can't work right now."

She said her only choice is to push through.

"I have to get this done" she said, but "how are we going to fix it? And if it's not fixable, where do we go from here? Because this is unacceptable."

Local election officials across the state have raised concerns about TEAM since the state rolled out a long-awaited upgrade more than a year ago. Now they must use the system to resolve a backlog of hundreds of thousands of voter registration records and updates state officials sent them due to a software error with the Texas Department of Public Safety web portal. Many say the issues with TEAM are making the backlog harder to resolve at a critical time.

State officials discovered the error just weeks before today's deadline for Texans to register to vote in time for the critical midterm elections. Election officials are already contending with the typical high volume of voter registration applications delivered in person and by mail at the last minute in the coming days.

Some better-resourced and larger county election departments have been able to quickly resolve their backlogs with help from outside vendors, but they're also still reporting problems interacting with TEAM.

Election officials said it is still difficult to verify voters' eligibility when processing voter registration applications, and process mail-in ballots in TEAM, among other tasks.

"Based on the direct experiences of county election officials across the state, it has become evident that these problems are the result of fundamental system architecture failures by the state's voter registration database vendor, Civix," the Texas Association of County Election Officials said in a statement last week.

With the election just weeks away, the state should "ensure the delivery and maintenance of reliable voter registration database software" before any further payments are made to Civix, which is based in Louisiana, the statement said.

Civix did not respond to a request for comment.

The Texas Secretary of State's Office said it's offering counties grants to reimburse their costs to process the backlogged applications.

In an emailed statement, Alicia Pierce, the spokesperson for the secretary of state's office, said the agency has communicated directly with counties about TEAM "on a continual basis." Pierce said the agency conducted trainings throughout the state for the rollout and continues to offer webinars. "We send weekly emails with updates on production builds and development work, and we host monthly calls for counties to ask questions," she wrote.

"Texas has had seven successful elections since the rollout of the newly developed TEAM," she added. "Additional features addressing county concerns will be rolled out soon as we all prepare for the November election."

The agency has resolved some functionality issues with TEAM and has improved it some since its July 2025 launch, election officials told Votebeat, but fixes often take months. In other cases, when one problem is resolved, another pops up.

Some voting rights advocates say local election officials have enough burdens without adding technological problems to the mix.

"If I had to log on to a system every day and have no idea if it was going to work today like it worked yesterday, I think I would lose my mind," said Emily Eby French, policy director at Common Cause Texas. "But we are asking county officials to follow hundreds and hundreds of statutes in the Texas Election Code, keep ballots safe, protect the security of the elections, while not knowing how or if TEAM will work for them."

Election officials say promises still unmet

In January 2024, at an annual gathering of election officials, the state showed an early video demonstration of new features the upgraded TEAM system would have. They said it would help election officials complete tasks more quickly and efficiently.

Hundreds of election officials clapped and cheered in excitement. They'd been waiting years for such upgrades.

But "those promises are still unmet," Kristin Miles, the Bastrop County elections administrator and current president of the Texas Association of County Election Officials, said in an interview. "We're not even at basic functionality, much less bells and whistles that had county election officials excited back then."

Texas promised to pay Civix $17 million, and up to $36 million if the state renews the contract in October 2027, public records show.The secretary of state's office said the cost is covered by a mix of state dollars and federal funds earmarked for improving election administration.

Officials in each of the state's 254 counties interact with the TEAM system on a daily basis to conduct voter list maintenance and manage elections. Roughly 18 counties use state-approved outside vendors to manage their voter registration lists, but must still sync their data with TEAM daily and rely on TEAM for other essential functions.

Three local election officials told Votebeat they are struggling with verifying voters' eligibility, a key step that must be done in TEAM.

That step confirms a voter's name, date of birth, and partial Social Security number or driver's license number matches state records, essentially ensuring that the registrant is who they say they are. It's an automated process, and the majority of the time it works. But in some cases, election officials said they have waited weeks — up to 60 days — for that verification, and they aren't sure why.

A long delay risks that the voter doesn't show up on the rolls when they try to actually vote, said Michelle Allcon, the Smith County elections administrator.

"I can't tell what that application is missing so we can fix it. It's just stuck," Allcon said. She said election administrators first flagged the problem in May. "Then those voters are calling me, asking ‘what's going on? Why haven't I gotten my voter registration certificate?' And we look into it and see that there's no action."

Allcon, along with other election officials, said the secretary of state's office typically confirms creation of an IT ticket to resolve the problem, but isn't necessarily able to give a timeline for the fix.

Some election officials say they have come up with workarounds. Trudy Hancock, the Brazos County election administrator, said her staff has created a spreadsheet to track which mail ballots have been sent and received, as well as to sort them by voter ID number, name, and date, a feature that TEAM doesn't have. In TEAM, her staff isn't able to select a batch of mail-in ballot records at once to mark them as sent or received. Instead, they have to be updated one by one, which is time-consuming. The spreadsheet helps the elections team organize the ballots before marking them in the TEAM system. Her staff is keeping track of more than 1800 mail ballots, Hancock said last week.

Although no technology rollout is ever perfect, other states have taken early steps to try and avoid problems later.

A 2024 report on four states that launched voter registration systems — Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, and Rhode Island — emphasized involving local election officials, who it described as the main users of such systems, from the start.

But in Texas, local election officials say they had little input. Miles, Lackey, Hancock and others say their testing of the system occurred only a couple of months before the TEAM upgrade went live.

Election officials say they'll figure it out, but worry the public is losing trust

The counties that use outside vendors rely less heavily on TEAM, though they still must use it. But those vendors can be costly, while TEAM is free.

Dallas County's election department uses an outside vendor. That's how they were able to quickly get through a backlog of nearly 70,000 records sent to them after the DPS error, Elections Administrator Paul Adams said in an interview.

"There are other counties where either they don't have that access to vendors or they have limited staff. So for some counties it's going to be difficult, but everybody has contingency plans," Adams said.

He said the main concern is what news of the backlog — and the state error that caused it — is doing to voters' confidence.

"People are already concerned about the election; you start adding additional things onto it, and your voters are now concerned about the process," he said.

Natalia Contreras covers election administration and voting access for Votebeat in partnership with the Texas Tribune. Natalia is based in Corpus Christi. Contact her at ncontreras@votebeat.org.

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