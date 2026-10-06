KUT Public Media adds three journalists across investigative, visual and community-focused journalism

AUSTIN, Texas – Oct. 6, 2026 – An experienced multimedia journalist and cinematographer, an award-winning investigative reporter – named one of public media's "Rising Stars" – and a former Texas Standard intern join KUT News and The Texas Newsroom this fall.

As visuals editor, Brian Diggs will lead the multimedia team across KUT News, Texas Standard and KUTX 98.9. As audiences increasingly encounter our journalism across digital and social platforms, strong visual storytelling is essential to how we reach and engage people beyond the radio. He has worked in the documentary, commercial, nonprofit and journalism sectors, including a decade at the Austin American-Statesman. He joined the staff Sept. 30.

Toluwani Osibamowo expands investigative and accountability reporting for KUT News and The Texas Newsroom and will be based in Austin. She most recently served as law and justice reporter for KERA News in Dallas, where she covered civil and criminal legal issues and produced accountability and investigative reporting. Her investigative work includes the award-winning Deadly Pursuits series examining high-speed police chases in North Texas and their impact on officers, suspects and bystanders. In 2024, Current named her one of public media's Rising Stars. She starts Oct. 12.

Charlie Sharpe joins the newsroom as a fellow reporting for The Long View: Aging in Young, Hip Austin, a yearlong reporting project examining how the region is adapting – and where it's falling short – for older adults and their families. He worked as an intern with Texas Standard this summer and interned with the Austin Chronicle this fall. He starts Oct. 6.

"Our journalism strives to help people understand their community, make informed decisions and navigate their lives," said KUT News Executive Editor Corrie MacLaggan. "Brian, Toluwani and Charlie each expand our ability to deliver on that public service through compelling visual storytelling, investigative reporting that holds powerful institutions accountable and deep reporting on issues affecting older Central Texans and their families."

KUT News

KUT News, Reliably Austin, delivers independent, fact-based journalism that keeps Central Texans informed and connected. It produces Austin Signal, a weekday news magazine focused on life in Central Texas, and Texas Standard, the national daily news show of Texas. A founding NPR member station, KUT News is supported by sustaining members and local businesses. Audiences can find KUT News on 90.5 FM, kut.org, the KUT app, podcasts and social media.

The Texas Newsroom

The Texas Newsroom is a public radio journalism collaboration that includes NPR, KERA in North Texas, Houston Public Media, KUT News in Austin, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and other stations across the state.

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Media contact: Erin Geisler (512) 475-8071

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