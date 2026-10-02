Astros players criticize booing fans: The Good, Bad, and Ugly of the week

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A lot can happen in a week. Some of it good. Some of it bad. Some of it downright ugly. When faced with intriguing developments in the week's news, we turn to a rotating panel of "non-experts" to parse The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly of it all.

This week, our panel weighs in on these stories:

Astros players criticizing fans who booed their playoff performance

A new junior hockey team in Houston being forced to delay their debut

An NFL rule requiring football players to arrive the night before kickoff, even when their game is a short bus ride away

Our panel of non-experts this week includes:

Marco Roberts, chairman of the Texas Conservative Liberty Forum

Lisa Falkenberg, senior columnist with the Houston Chronicle

Vivian Ho, health economist at Rice University and Baylor College of Medicine

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