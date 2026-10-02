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Astros players criticize booing fans: The Good, Bad, and Ugly of the week

Houston Public Media News 88.7
Published October 2, 2026 at 4:19 PM CDT
Christian Walker was among the Astros players who expressed frustration at fans booing the team during the playoff losses to the White Sox.
Karen Warren
/
AP
Christian Walker was among the Astros players who expressed frustration at fans booing the team during the playoff losses to the White Sox.

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A lot can happen in a week. Some of it good. Some of it bad. Some of it downright ugly. When faced with intriguing developments in the week's news, we turn to a rotating panel of "non-experts" to parse The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly of it all.

This week, our panel weighs in on these stories:

Our panel of non-experts this week includes:

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