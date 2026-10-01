Thousands without power and hundreds of flights canceled as storms sweep Texas

More than 7,500 people are without power across Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin Counties Thursday afternoon as storms spurred by Hurricane Polo rip through Texas.

The storm system has presented Texas and other swaths of the country with high risks of flooding and has seen hundreds of flights canceled.

More than 200 flights out of DFW Airport had been canceled by 2:30 p.m. Thursday, according to FlightAware. Another 16 flights out of Love Field were also canceled and both airports are facing delays of more than an hour.

Oncor, which manages power delivery across much of the state, predicts power will be back on in Collin County by 8:30 p.m. Thursday. For Denton, the estimated time for full restoration is 9 p.m.

The company has not released any timeline for fully restoring power to Dallas and Tarrant Counties.

Fort Worth’s fire department responded to at least 20 calls related to high water between midnight and 3 p.m. Thursday, according to Fort Worth Fire Department spokesperson Craig Trojacek.

The city has seen no deaths or injuries as a result of flooding or high water, Trojacek said, though it is too early to tell how many crashes there were in the city in which heavy rain contributed, or if there were any injuries from those calls.

Trojacek said that all the calls were labeled as water rescue and some of the details given to 911 call takers painted a dramatic picture, but that there have been no true rescues.

“We go out to those scenes and sometimes there’s five or six cars stalled out and we’ll assist, whether that’s walking them through the water or picking them up and carrying them to dry land,” he said.

Fire and medical personnel in Fort Worth had responded to more than 400 calls by noon Thursday, Trojacek told KERA News Thursday afternoon. The normal call volume for a 24 hour period sits around 500.

While flooding and storms haven’t caused any deaths, Trojacek said another round of heavy rain tonight could change that. He urged folks to stay in a safe building and avoid going out on the streets during heavy rain if they can.

Rain isn’t the only factor that could pose dangers.

Trojacek said the fire department has received at least one call for a fallen tree that damaged a structure.

And fire investigators have reason to believe a house fire this morning may have been caused by a lightening strike — though it’s too early to tell for certain.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

James Hartley is the Fort Worth breaking news reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email James Hartley at jhartley@kera.org.

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