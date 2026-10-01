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High-tech travel trailer uses batteries and the sun for power

Texas Public Radio | By Shelly Brisbin | Texas Standard
Published October 1, 2026 at 4:37 PM CDT
Courtesy of Omar Gallaga

If you've ever looked longingly after a passing RV or camper, imagining yourself exploring the open road instead of sitting in workday traffic, a new high-tech option might make the traveling life more tempting — if you can afford it.

Tech expert Omar Gallaga toured Lightship's AE.1 when the company brought it to Austin recently.

Highlights from this segment:

– The trailer converts to a roomy camper when it's parked at a campsite.

– EV batteries and solar panels allow the AE.1 to go "off the grid" for up to a week.

– The trailer starts at $157,500.

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Shelly Brisbin | Texas Standard
Shelly Brisbin | Texas Standard