High-tech travel trailer uses batteries and the sun for power
If you've ever looked longingly after a passing RV or camper, imagining yourself exploring the open road instead of sitting in workday traffic, a new high-tech option might make the traveling life more tempting — if you can afford it.
Tech expert Omar Gallaga toured Lightship's AE.1 when the company brought it to Austin recently.
Highlights from this segment:
– The trailer converts to a roomy camper when it's parked at a campsite.
– EV batteries and solar panels allow the AE.1 to go "off the grid" for up to a week.
– The trailer starts at $157,500.
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