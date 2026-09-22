Plano commission gives final approval to AT&T's $1.35B headquarters

On Sept. 21 after less than 5 minutes and only one question, the Plano Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to approve the site plan for AT&T's billion-dollar headquarters — with a few newly added adjustments.

This is expected to be the final step before breaking ground is announced.

John Kim, a senior planner for the city, explained that these changes are mainly minor utility-related changes. Kim said one of the changes revolved around changing the property's stormwater detention system along the southern portion of the site.

"They're just changing from dry detention pods to box culverts," Kim said. "Because of that change the ordinance does require that stormwater modifications require planning and zoning commission approval."

Kim explained there were additional adjustments proposed to the site plan but they did not require a commission vote.

"Modifications such as sports courts, pedestrian paths, things like that, that are ordinary site plan approval," Kim said.

These approvals don't affect the property's existing planning or past approvals.

AT&T's plan for a new $1.35B global headquarters includes at least 2 million square feet dedicated to office, retail and amenity space.

AT&T says the proposed 2.3 million-square-foot campus at Legacy Drive and Parkwood Boulevard would "consolidate all Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex administrative space," and comes after the company decided to leave downtown Dallas .

The overall development encompasses at least 2 million square feet dedicated to office, retail, amenity space, and a "mini-Reunion tower".

At this point, there aren't expected to be any additional approvals needed from the Planning and Zoning Commission or Plano City Council.

The construction timeline has not been announced.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

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