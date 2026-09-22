From side hustle to growing business: What one North Texas entrepreneur learned along the way

What began as a hobby for North Texas entrepreneur Stephanie Franco has grown into a successful online business, and a lesson in how small business owners can turn an idea into something bigger.

Franco first created an eBay store in 2017, selling items part-time while running her own marketing business. When the pandemic hit and she began losing marketing clients, that side project suddenly looked like something more.

She turned to the online store as a way to supplement her family's income, eventually forming Lady Suburbia in 2021. Today, Franco sells everything from clothing and collectibles, to small electronics and other goods.

She spoke with NTX Now's Ron Corning about when she recognized that something she already enjoyed doing could become a legitimate source of income.

"I looked at this hobby and I said, 'why not?'" Franco said. "With eBay being such a big platform, I'm like, 'let's go and create a business.' I run it part-time, but it is something I'm very proud of just from a passion that I enjoy doing that I could convert into something that's income producing."

Franco learned early on that growing a business doesn't necessarily begin with a brand-new idea. Sometimes it means looking differently at something that's already working.

She had experience running businesses, and when she decided to expand her reselling operation she began sourcing products more strategically, drawing on existing business connections and making greater use of the tools available to online sellers.

Franco began digging deeper into eBay's Seller Hub and other resources and saw her business grow. EBay remained the hub of her operation, even as she expanded onto other platforms — but making the leap wasn't without uncertainty.

"I had a lot of reservations about if it was going to work out and what was I going to do if it didn't work out," she said. "All of this fear was just building up and I was like, 'no, go ahead and do it.'"

For aspiring entrepreneurs, Franco's experience also illustrates the value of tapping into resources beyond your own business. She credits not only the tools available through eBay, but also the broader entrepreneurial community in North Texas with helping her learn through trial and error.

In 2024, Franco received funding through eBay's Seller Capital program, which she used to purchase inventory in bulk, effectively lowering her cost of goods and improving profit margins. She also rented a storage unit and experimented with new product categories.

Franco says her sales from July through December after participating in the program exceeded her sales for the entire previous year, but growth also required learning what not to do.

As inventory began taking over parts of her home, Franco reconsidered categories such as printers and small appliances. She instead focused more heavily on smaller products that were easier to store, list and ship.

Franco also regularly connects with other online sellers and business owners, sharing lessons on everything from time management and inventory systems to finding shipping supplies.

Despite her own success, Franco says that exchange of information goes both ways.

"Over time, they can implement those nuggets in their business and find out what works for them," she said. "But I learned from them as well. They give me some things and some pointers that I implement in my business. So it ends up being like a wealth of knowledge and a win-win for everyone."

Meanwhile, Lady Suburbia continues to grow, as Franko sets her sites on a dedicated workspace that would bring her home-office and storage operations under one roof. She wants to have the room to eventually hire additional help as the business expands.

These interview highlights have been edited for length and clarity. To hear the conversation in full, click the 'listen' button above.

Ron Corning is a co-host of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

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