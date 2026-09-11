Dak Prescott and the Cowboys open their playoff-expectation season in primetime

Dak Prescott thinks the vibes are good around the Dallas Cowboys, who are expecting to make the playoffs after missing out the previous two seasons.

The first test of those aspirations comes Sunday night at the NFC East-rival New York Giants, who have coach John Harbaugh making his debut.

"Obviously it's a new coaching staff over there and new personnel right on defense and just different spots," Prescott said. "It's about us. It's about our focus. It's about the team that we've built this whole offseason and the work that we've put in throughout training camp and this week, as well. Excited for that opportunity."

There are not quite postseason expectations for New York, though Harbaugh's arrival mixed with the anticipated returns of receiver Malik Nabers from injury and Odell Beckham Jr. after his journey around the NFL could make for a charged atmosphere in primetime at the Meadowlands.

"I can't wait to be a part of it," Giants starting quarterback Jaxson Dart said. "I've just been waiting for this. I think this is just the coolest stage, the coolest opportunity."

Dart will be facing a defense that added rookie safety Caleb Downs and edge rushers Rashan Gary and Von Miller after allowing the most points in the league last season. The Giants had the fourth-worst unit, statistically.

Nabers is nearly a year removed from a torn ACL, and while he looks on track to play neither he nor Harbaugh will say if the 23-year-old will be in uniform.

Dallas will be without starting left guard Tyler Smith, who is expected to miss a month with a thumb injury. T.J. Bass is expected to take his place.

"T.J.'s a true pro," Prescott said. "When you've got a guy like T.J., you don't even flinch."

Need to know

Dallas (7-9-1) at NY Giants (4-13)

When/where to watch: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EDT, NBC

Matchup to watch

Cowboys receiver George Pickens vs. Giants cornerback Greg Newsome. These two have a history from Pickens' time with Pittsburgh and Newsome's with Cleveland, and there is no love lost. CeeDee Lamb going up against Deonte Banks or Paulson Adebo on the other side also could be an advantage for Dallas.

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