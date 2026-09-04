James Elmore sentenced to 20 years in prison for role in 1984 ‘Texas Killing Fields’ case

A Galveston County jury sentenced James Elmore, 61, to 20 years in prison on Thursday for his role in a decades-old "Texas Killing Fields" case that went unsolved for over 40 years.

The decision came less than 24 hours after Elmore was found guiltyof felony manslaughter and of using or exhibiting a deadly weapon in the death of Laura Miller, who disappeared in September 1984 at age 16. Laura's remains were found two years later in an area in Galveston County where around 30 women’s bodies have been found, known as "Texas Killing Fields."

Jurors were instructed to decide on a sentence ranging from two to 20 years in prison. The jury deliberated for roughly 30 minutes before deciding on the maximum sentence.

During Elmore's two-day trial, prosecutors argued that Elmore admitted to preparing a vial of cocaine for his friend and prime suspect, Clyde Hedrick, to administer to Laura, which prosecutors said ultimately led to her death. Hedrick took his own life in March,before he was scheduled to face a grand jury, according to authorities.

Before the jury deliberated on Elmore’s sentencing, they heard from two women who described encounters in which Elmore and Hedrick followed around and attempted to grab the young girls.

Jurors also heard from Detective Larry Williamson with the Texas City Police Department, who testified about images depicting child pornography found on Elmore's phone after a search warrant was served at his residence in April.

During closing arguments, Elmore's defense attorney, Bill Agnew, acknowledged that, while Elmore wasn't innocent, the information he provided helped solve a murder that went unsolved for decades. He asked jurors to give Elmore some credit for helping.

"Please remember, my client's not all bad. My client did enough to help solve one of the oldest, if not the oldest, cold case we've got in this county. At least during my lifetime," Agnew said on Thursday.

Prosecutors argued that even though Elmore helped solve the case, he shouldn't get less punishment. The prosecution pointed out the images of child pornography found on Elmore's phone, which were shown to the jury Thursday.

"What number do you put on the exploitation in the stealing of children’s innocence?" Galveston County Assistant District Attorney Katelyn Willis said. "Those 23 images y’all just have to look at. What number is their innocence worth? What number is worth Laura Miller’s life? No number makes any of that right. No number protects the children you just looked at. No number brings back Laura Miller. No number makes these families whole again,"

Willis asked the jury to give Elmore the maximum sentence.

Tim Miller, Laura’s father, spoke directly to Elmore after the sentencing and said he hoped Elmore could find peace someday. Miller also said he wished well for Elmore’s family.

Editor’s note: This story was edited on Sept. 3 to include additional details following the sentencing hearing.

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