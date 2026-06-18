Salt from Tropical Storm Arthur triggers power problems for thousands in Galveston

Julianna Washburn / Houston Public Media Waves crash into a pier in Galveston, Texas, as Tropical Storm Arthur approaches the area on June 17, 2026.

While coastal flooding on Galveston Island remained relatively minimal,Tropical Storm Arthurleft around 11,000 CenterPoint Energy customers on the island without power Thursday morning.

City of Galveston officials said theoutageshappened after CenterPoint equipment was impacted by salt from the storm. CenterPoint officials told Houston Public Media that by 10 a.m. Thursday, power for all impacted customers had been restored. Officials said crews might need to turn off power to upgrade or repair equipment from the storm, but customers will be notified ahead of time.

Many of the outages Thursday morning were concentrated on the west end of Galveston Island, near Jamaica Beach, according to Director of the Galveston County Office of Emergency Management, Jesse Ryholt.

"I got a call from emergency management over at Jamaica Beach and on the west end, it seemed like that was probably where the last of the restorations came into play. They were talking about being out of power for a few hours," Ryholt said.

Jamaica Beach resident Brandon McDermott said some residents were without power for nine hours.

The east end of Galveston Island also lost power Wednesday night, including the University of Texas Medical Branch facilities, as Tropical Storm Arthur moved toward the coast of Louisiana.

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