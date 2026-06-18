FDA rolls out animal drugs to combat screwworm, including generic pet treatments

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Several drugs to treat animals during the Texas screwworm outbreak have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, including a generic medication for household pets such as dogs and cats.

Dr. Timothy Schell, the director for the Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) at the FDA, testified on Thursday before the Texas House Committee on Agriculture and Livestock, chaired by District 31 State Representative Ryan Guillen.

Schell told Guillen that the FDA fast-tracked numerous animal drugs in anticipation of the flesh-eating parasite carried by screwworm flies spreading from Mexico into Texas.

"We had a very dedicated staff approve 12 drugs in 10 months," he said. "I don't know if there is another regulatory organization in the world that could have done that. And we did that because we knew it was coming and we knew you would need these tools. And so, I'm very proud of the fact we have done that, and I am committing to you that we will continue to try to put products on the market as soon as we possibly can."

Guillen called on Schell to work to make the drugs more affordable for Texans to care for their favorite animals.

"As we continue to mandate that ... certain drugs be used for particular situations, not having generics available increases the price to Texans."

Schell told Guillen the efforts to make more affordable generic drugs available has already begun.

"We did approve our first generic (medication), and we approved it last week. ...That is a product for dogs, puppies, and cats."

Household pets, just like livestock and wildlife, can be attacked by screwworms and should be monitored for sores full of larvae.

"CVM is working with drug sponsors, federal and state partners, and international regulators to understand options for U.S. veterinarians to treat NWS effectively and safely," according to the FDA's website.

New World Screwworm: Information for Veterinarians, has information provided by CVM to support veterinarians with the identification of FDA regulated products to prevent and treat NWS myiasis, the FDA also reports.

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