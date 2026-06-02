The Federal Aviation Administration selects the first Texas school to recruit more air traffic controllers

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The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) selected the first Texas school to recruit air traffic controllers.

Angelo State University in San Angelo will implement the Enhanced Air Traffic Collegiate Training Initiative (E-CTI) to create a new pathway for students to enter one of the nation's most in-demand aviation careers.

The announcement was made by U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy, who said the partnership will help expand the pipeline of air traffic controllers while providing students with a faster route into the profession.

The program allows students who complete required coursework to bypass the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City and move directly to on-site air traffic control training and employment.

Mark Arzate is an instructor in the Department of Management and Marketing at Angelo State University and is also the lead air traffic operations instructor for the university's commercial aviation program, where he plays a key role in developing and delivering the degree track in air traffic operations.

"The schoolhouse can only take so many there in Oklahoma City, but if you can partner up with several other places, it's definitely going to make the workplace environment much, much better and give people an opportunity to have maybe that work-life balance," said Arzate.

Angelo State University / TPR / TPR Mark Arzate, lead instructor for Angelo State University's aviation department, instructs students for the program designed to help trainees enter the workforce as air traffic controllers.

The FAA Academy at the Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center (MMAC) in Oklahoma City is a key training facility for future air traffic controllers and aviation professionals. It offers programs that prepare students for certification and employment in air traffic control. In February 2025, Duffy visited the academy, announcing plans to combat a national air traffic controller shortage.

The Control Tower Operator Partnership Program (CTO-P) is a joint effort between the FAA and participating academic institutions designed to expand the pool of qualified air traffic controllers for the Federal Contract Tower (FCT) system. Through the program, FAA Academy coursework and technical training are integrated into the curriculum of approved educational institutions.

Angelo State University / TPR / TPR Aviation students work in the operations lab at Angelo State University in training for a career in air traffic control.

Arzate said the Control Tower Operator Partnership (C-TOP) with the FAA gives his students an avenue to pursue positions now covered by contractors.

"We have all these air traffic control towers all over the United States, and they're not all run by the FAA right now. Obviously, manning is an issue. Some of these smaller airfields, where there's just not as much operations going on, they have contractors doing that. C-TOP gives our students an avenue to go that route," said Arzate.

The agreement comes as the FAA works to address staffing shortages across the country due to the high stress and demands of the job, early retirement, and government shutdowns since 2019.

The FAA has a goal of 2,200 new air traffic control hires before the end of fiscal year 2026. Arzate is confident that the program will help the federal government agency meet their ultimate goal of hiring at least 8,900 new air traffic controllers by the end of 2028.

"The demands of the workplace environment can be challenging at times. It takes a really unique individual to do this kind of work, but I think as they continue to grow, I think you'll start to see things change," said Arzate.

Angelo State University / TPR / TPR Students and instructors work at the air traffic operations lab at Angelo State University. Flight simulator and tower control technology continues to advance and improve while the Federal Aviation Administration selects schools across the nation to be part of the new initiative to recruit more air traffic controllers.

Students who complete the Angelo State program will still be required to pass the FAA's Air Traffic Skills Assessment, meet medical requirements, and undergo security screening before beginning facility training.

Angelo State is the twelfth school in the nation, and the first in Texas, approved for the enhanced program. The designation represents a significant expansion of its aviation program and places the university at the forefront of efforts to train the next generation of air traffic controllers at a time when demand for qualified personnel remains high across the United States.

According to the agency, more than 45,000 flights operate under air traffic control supervision each day.

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