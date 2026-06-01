FIFA Fan Festival premium tickets are on sale. Here’s what to expect from the otherwise free event

Michael Adkison / Houston Public Media The main stage of the FIFA Fan Festival, including structures for a large shading feature, as pictured under construction on May 29, 2026.

The FIFA Fan Festival in East Downtown will be free and open to the public for every day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but local organizers are now selling tickets for premium experiences.

The FIFA Fan Festival, organized by Houston’s World Cup host committee, is a 34-day festival for the World Cup, touted as a place for fans to watch each match of the international soccer tournament while experiencing Houston culture. Located in East Downtown, the World Cup host committee is overseeing its construction.

It will be open through the entirety of the tournament, with Houston being one of only a few host cities to do so. The only days it will not be in operation are the days during the tournament when no matches are being played.

As part of the festival, the host committee is selling tickets for "Club 104," which organizers call a premium seating option with air conditioning, privacy, complimentary snacks and a cash bar.

The fan festival will also include individual cabana seating options for purchase. Those are characterized as semi-private lounge seating. Tickets are on sale on Ticketmaster.

Prices for Club 104 and cabana seating packages vary depending on match schedule and which games are being played. Tickets for the opening match between Mexico and South Africa are selling for $102.10, for example. Tickets to the final match, by contrast, are selling for $236.10.

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The festival is otherwise free to attend. Organizers say the 275,000-square foot venue, which organizers say is on schedule to be fully constructed by the start of the World Cup on June 11, will be first-come, first-served, with capacity for about 7,500 people at a time.

"If — or even if you don’t — have a ticket to the game, either way, this is the place to be for the fans, for visitors, if you want to experience the World Cup," fan festival director Patti Smith told reporters. "There’s things to do for people of all ages. And more importantly, it’s the biggest thing that’s going to ever happen in Houston. It’s the biggest event we’ve ever had. It’s the largest event in the world, and this is the place that the average person, any person, can come down and enjoy the World Cup."

The centerpiece of the venue is its main stage, with a downtown view. With that stage will be several screens where each match of the tournament will be projected. During time in between matches, the fan festival will frequently have entertainers performing.

Houston is scheduled to host seven matches at NRG Stadium between June 14 and July 4.

Hovering over the fan festival stage is a shade structure the World Cup host committee is calling the "magic sky," which will provide shade for as many as thousands of fans gathered around the main stage.

"It’s been used at Coachella," Smith said of the magic sky. "They brought it in from Germany. ... We had it up already and when you walk under there it’s an easy 15-degree drop in temperature."

Also near the main stage will be the cabanas and premier ticketed options, like Club 104.

Across from the main stage and Club 104 will be Houston Hall, a space at fan festival purportedly representing Houston's culture. The space will include displays from Space Center Houston and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, among other features.

Space Center Houston also collaborated with the fan festival on "Esphera," a large tent-like soccer ball which will include immersive video inside it, highlighting Houston's contributions to space like NASA’s Artemis II mission to the moon.

Esphera — the Spanish word for "sphere" — is designed to look like the Adidas Trionda ball, the official soccer ball for the 2026 World Cup.

The fan festival will also have a synthetic turf soccer field for fans to play on, including for youth matches, called the Aramco Arena. Located near one of the main entrances for the fan festival, the Aramco Arena will also have a 45-foot-wide screen to watch matches, the largest at the festival.

"There’s not a place in the entire fan fest footprint that you can’t see a screen," Smith said.

Free water bottle filling stations will be in several locations at the festival, as will misting stations to help attendees cool off. Some of the areas, like Houston Hall and Esphera, are air-conditioned.

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