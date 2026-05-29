At least 3 dead and more victims could be found after explosion levels Oak Cliff apartment complex

An explosion and subsequent fire at an apartment complex in Oak Cliff killed at least three people and hospitalized four others Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the confirmed fatalities were two women and one child.

Within several hours of the explosion, first responders had excavated 30-35% of the rubble by hand and officials said more victims could be found.

Earlier Thursday, Dallas Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief James Russ said crews were called to respond to a gas leak near East 9th Street and Patton Avenue at about 12:47 p.m.

On the way to the scene, the explosion occurred and the call was upgraded to a structure fire, according to a police report.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 12:49 p.m. and the call was upgraded to a five-alarm fire, with about 120 firefighters responding.

Jason Evans, a spokesperson for the fire department, said one of the four people hospitalized was in critical condition but stable. Everyone else had been or would be released Thursday night with minor injuries.

The National Transportation Safety Board reported on X that it was "sending a team to Dallas, Texas, to start an investigation into the Thursday, May 28 natural gas-fueled explosion that destroyed an apartment building in the Oak Cliff neighborhood."

The NTSB, perhaps best known for investigating plane crashes, also conducts investigations into serious accidents involving natural gas or hazardous liquid pipelines.

'Our hearts are heavy'

Among the people unaccounted for apparently was Democratic Precinct Chair Sylvia Collins.

"Our hearts are heavy today," a post on the Dallas County Democratic Party's Facebook page read Thursday. "We pause to think of all the families and lives affected by the tragic fire in Oak Cliff, including our beloved Precinct Chair, Hon. Sylvia Collins, who is currently among those unaccounted for."

The post described Collins as "a tireless advocate for our community."

"We are holding Sylvia, her family, and all those who love her close in our hearts as we await more information," the post continued.

Natasha Sanchez lives about two blocks away from the apartments and she said she felt the explosion.

"It felt like my house shook, like it was hit by a car or something," she said.

Later in the day, she was also on 9th Street handing out food and looking for Collins, who she said lived on the first floor.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins told KERA outside the family assistance center late Thursday that emergency responders have a list of tenants and are actively accounting for everyone who lived in the apartment.

Jenkins said he's known Collins for about 20 years.

"I do not know where Sylvia is," he said. "My prayers are with her and her family."

But he also cautioned people from jumping to conclusions about people who are still missing, saying they may have not been in the building when the explosion occurred.

Jenkins said the Red Cross was on scene to help affected people. Local residents and restaurants also came together to donate food.

"It really says a lot about the Oak Cliff community that people have come together to help their neighbors," he said.

The complex is across the street from W.H. Adamson High School. In a statement, Dallas ISD said everyone was safe following the explosion and no students were on campus when the incident occurred.

Evans, the fire department spokesperson, had choked back tears while describing the excavation process.

"We are parents, and with school being let out, and the possibilities regarding who might be in those apartments — they weigh heavy on our heart," Evans said. "And when these first responders have to dig through that debris, and they find some of the things they find, it's extremely traumatic."

Kevin Oden, the city's emergency management director, said a special team is staffing the 311 city phone line to assist people who are looking for loved ones potentially affected by the explosion.

A family assistance center had been set up at the high school during the day. hotel rooms were being provided to apartment residents who were displaced by explosion.

Natural gas pipeline damaged

In an email to KERA, Atmos Energy wrote that the fire department had reported to the company that "a construction crew unrelated to Atmos Energy damaged a natural gas pipeline near 409 E. 9th Street in Dallas."

"Atmos Energy technicians are onsite working with Dallas Fire Rescue and other emergency management personnel," the statement continued. "Natural gas service in the immediate area is off, an investigation is ongoing, and Atmos Energy crews remain on site to provide support."

At a 5 p.m. news conference, Deputy Fire Chief Mark Berry said the department is still working on confirming the number of people who lived at the apartment complex and determining how many are accounted for.

"This is an active incident still, still under investigation," he said. "There are still phone calls that haven't been answered."

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said he told city council member Chad West, whose district the explosion happened in, the city would do everything it could to help the affected families.

"But the most important thing right now is we come together as a community and pray," Johnson said.

A donation drop-off site will open Friday morning at Mission Oak Cliff at 111 S. Beckley Ave. The group is asking for water, non-perishable food items, gently used or new clothing, diapers and formula, blankets and gift cards.

The 2-story apartment complex had 23 units and was valued at $1,669,600, according to Dallas County Appraisal District records.

Samuel A. Aflalo, one of the owners listed on DCAD records responded to a request for comment from KERA but said he could not talk.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

Dylan Duke is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

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