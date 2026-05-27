New state park west of San Antonio will preserve nearly 54,000 acres of Hill Country land

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Texans will soon have a major new place to experience the rugged beauty of the Hill Country — just about 150 miles west of San Antonio.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has acquired nearly 54,000 acres in Edwards and Kinney counties for what will become Silver Lake State Park. The land sits between Rocksprings and Uvalde and includes steep canyons, limestone cliffs, rolling hills, miles of West Nueces River frontage and a 30-acre spring-fed lake.

Once developed, Silver Lake State Park will be the second-largest state park in Texas, behind only Big Bend Ranch State Park. State officials said the acquisition will help protect a significant stretch of Hill Country landscape and open it to the public for generations.

Maegan Lanham / Texas Parks and Wildlife / Texas Parks and Wildlife Silver Lake Ranch State Park

The property was historically used for sheep and cattle ranching. It was previously owned by the Moody Foundation and the Libbie Shearn Moody Trust. The Moody Foundation donated its 87.5% ownership interest in Silver Lake Ranch to TPWD. The state purchased the remaining interest for $11.85 million using money from the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund and the Sporting Goods Sales Tax.

Gov. Greg Abbott said the park will give Texans access to more than 50,000 acres of outdoor recreation and help future generations better understand the land that makes Texas distinctive. TPWD Executive Director David Yoskowitz called the acquisition "an exciting addition" to the state park system and said Silver Lake is expected to become a destination for park visitors.

The landscape includes live oak, juniper and other native Hill Country plant communities. Several creeks and natural water features cross the property, including Sycamore Creek, Lost Creek, North Spring Creek, Blue Waterhole and Dutch Waterhole. The land also includes oak motts, caves and pictographs.

Maegan Lanham / Texas Parks and Wildlife / Texas Parks and Wildlife Silver Lake Ranch State Park

Wildlife found on the property includes white-tailed deer, turkey, javelina and dove. Aquatic species, including the greenthroat darter fish, have been found in Silver Lake. Portions of the property have also been identified as potential habitat for the endangered golden-cheeked warbler.

The new park will be developed in phases. Early access could include guided tours and limited day-use opportunities while planning and infrastructure work is underway. Later phases are expected to add trails, basic visitor facilities and eventually expanded recreation such as camping and paddling access.

Before opening the park more broadly, TPWD staff and private contractors will conduct natural and cultural resource surveys. Those surveys will help guide park planning, management decisions and future visitor exhibits.

TPWD said it will also seek public input on what recreational opportunities should be offered at Silver Lake State Park. A final plan and opening date could take many months to complete.

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