Dallas Mavericks win control of American Airlines Center in ongoing legal dispute with Stars

The Dallas Mavericks were awarded full control over the American Airlines Center in a dispute with the Dallas Stars over arena maintenance and improvements — a decision the hockey team has already appealed.

In a final judgment issued Wednesday, Dallas Business Court Judge Bill Whitehill found that the Stars had moved their headquarters to Frisco, giving the Dallas Sports Group — which has a controlling interest in the Mavericks — the contractual right to buy out the Stars' ownership interests in the American Airlines Center and fully control the arena.

The Stars immediately appealed Whitehill's ruling to the Fifteenth Court of Appeals. The team declined to comment. KERA News has reached out to the Mavericks and the American Airlines Center for comment and will update this story with any response.

Both of the teams' leases at the arena end in 2031, but the Stars currently practice at the Comerica Center in Frisco. In their suit filed in October, the Mavericks argued the Stars had moved their headquarters to Frisco in violation of the teams' contract agreement — which requires the hockey team's principal headquarters to be in Dallas — meaning the Mavericks could take over the arena.

The Stars countersued, arguing the team's corporate and executive offices are still principally located in Dallas. The team also said only the city of Dallas, which owns the American Airlines Center, has the legal right to declare that the Stars have breached their contract, not the Mavericks.

Both the Stars and the Mavericks are eyeing new arenas to potentially call home once their lease ends. The city of Dallas confirmed in February the Stars are in talks to potentially move to The Shops at Willowbend in Plano, but no formal offer has been made.

Dallas City Manager Kimberly Tolbert confirmed in March she met with both teams about their "futures in Dallas" amid rumors that the Mavericks were looking to move to the Dallas City Hall site, the future of which is also undecided.

Toluwani Osibamowo is KERA's law and justice reporter. Got a tip? Email Toluwani at tosibamowo@kera.org.

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