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SpaceX reschedules Starship test flight again

KEDT | By Rob Boscamp
Published May 19, 2026 at 1:09 PM EDT

SpaceX has once again moved the launch for Starship’s twelfth flight test.

Officials announced they have moved the launch window to 5:30 p.m. Thursday. It will be the first launch of the new Starship V3 design of the megarocket.

It had been moved from Tuesday to Wednesday before the most recent change. The schedule changes come after a worker died last week at SpaceX’s complex in Starbase. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death.
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Rob Boscamp
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