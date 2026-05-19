Ruling on Corpus Christi mayor's preliminary injunction request to come this week

A federal judge is expected to rule later this week on a preliminary injunction related to removal proceedings against Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks Jr. noted during Monday’s hearing that a ruling on Guajardo’s request will be issued later this week, once he concludes an ongoing criminal trial.

Guajardo faces allegations of malfeasance tied to a 2024 City Council vote on a $2 million taxpayer funded incentive for a downtown hotel project. From that, five city council members voted to advance a petition seeking Guajardo's removal from office.

Last month, Guajardo challenged the removal process with a lawsuit, which names the City of Corpus Christi and the five council members as defendants.

It’s unlikely the ruling will be made before Tuesday’s city council’s meeting, when a pretrial hearing is scheduled for the removal proceeding.