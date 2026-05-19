Majority of Houstonians use AI but oppose data centers near their homes, Hobby School survey finds

While the majority of Houstonians use artificial intelligence tools at least once a month, most residents also say they would oppose a data center built within a mile of their homes.

That's according toa recent surveyconducted by the University of Houston's Hobby School of Public Affairs.

About 65% of Houstonians surveyed report moderate to high AI usage. Women and adults ages 30-69 had the highest usage rates, the survey found.

At the same time, nearly 63% of respondents said they would oppose a data center being built near their homes.

Assistant Professor Maria Perez Arguelles is the survey's lead researcher.

"I interpret this as people just being unclear about what's going to happen, but they know there's going to be an impact [on the] environment and that somebody should bear the cost," she said.

Residents listed energy demand as their top concern about data centers, followed by environmental impact and water usage.

Perez Arguelles said residents are not opposed to AI itself, but want companies to take accountability for the potential impacts of data centers.

"They're more worried about this change with [regards to] responsibility, accountability, but they don't oppose the change," she said. "They want AI in their lives."

The survey comes as Texas is on track to have the nation’s largest data center market by 2030.

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