Here are the key races in Texas' May primary runoff election

Texas voters will return to the polls this week for primary runoff elections that will decide several high-profile statewide and local races ahead of November's general election.

The May 26 runoff election comes after several candidates failed to receive more than 50% of the vote during the March primaries — a requirement under Texas law to avoid a runoff. Early voting runs Monday through Friday.

Here's a look at some of the top races Texas voters will decide in this year's runoff election.

U.S. Senate

At the top of the Republican primary runoff ballot is the closely watched U.S. Senate runoff between incumbent Sen. John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Cornyn, who has represented Texas in the Senate since 2002, is one of the state's longest-serving Republicans in Washington and has campaigned on his conservative legislative record. Paxton, meanwhile, has positioned himself as a more combative conservative closely aligned with President Donald Trump.

AP & Yfat Yossifor / Associated Press & KERA / Associated Press & KERA On the left, Sen. John Cornyn walks the halls of the U.S. Senate. On the right, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton addresses a group of people.

The race has become one of the nation's highest-profile Republican primaries, highlighting divisions within the GOP between establishment conservatives and candidates aligned with the MAGA movement.

The winner will advance to the November general election, where they'll face Democratic nominee James Talarico for one of Texas' two seats in the U.S. Senate.

Texas Attorney General

Another closely watched statewide contest is the race for Texas attorney general, the state's top legal representative.

On the Republican side, U.S. Rep. Chip Roy and state Sen. Mayes Middleton are competing for the party's nomination for attorney general after Paxton opted to run for Senate instead of seeking reelection. The race has largely centered on which candidate is more closely aligned with Trump, with both campaigns attacking each other's conservative credentials.

On the Democratic side, state Sen. Nathan Johnson faces former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski in a runoff for attorney general. Johnson, a Dallas Democrat, has highlighted his legislative experience, while Jaworski has campaigned on expanding the party's outreach to progressive voters.

/ AP, Courtesy, KERA / AP, Courtesy, KERA From left, Nathan Johnson, Joe Jaworski, Mayes Middleton and Chip Roy are the candidates for Texas attorney general.

Texas Lieutenant Governor

Democratic voters will decide between state Rep. Vikki Goodwin of Austin and labor organizer Marcos Vélez in a runoff for lieutenant governor, one of the most powerful positions in Texas government. The office oversees the state Senate and plays a major role in shaping the Legislature's agenda.

The winner will face incumbent Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in November. Patrick has held the office since 2015 and easily won his primary earlier this year.

Left: Patricia Lim, KUT News / Right: Courtesy photo from Vélez campaign / State Rep. Vikki Goodwin (left) and labor advocate Marcos Vélez (right).

Railroad Commissioner

Republican voters will also decide a runoff for Texas railroad commissioner, the statewide office that regulates the state's oil and gas industry — despite its misleading name.

Incumbent Jim Wright faces former Tarrant County GOP Chair Bo French in the Republican runoff. The race has focused heavily on energy policy, regulation and the future of the state's oil and gas industry.

Other races

Several congressional races are drawing attention after Texas lawmakers approved new congressional maps last year. The redrawn districts forced a number of incumbents and challengers into competitive runoff contests after no candidate secured a majority in March.

Local runoff races are also taking place across Texas, including contests for mayor, county judge, city council and judicial seats in several of the state's largest counties.

All the runoff winners will advance to the general election ballot this fall, which will also include Texas' gubernatorial race. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking another term and will face Democratic nominee Gina Hinojosa in November.

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