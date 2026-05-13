Jennifer Stayton stepping back from hosting 'Morning Edition' on KUT News after 22 years

Veteran journalist to focus on reporting and expanded coverage of aging in Central Texas

Austin, Texas – May 13, 2026 – After more than two decades as one of Central Texas' most familiar and trusted voices, Jennifer Stayton will step away from her local hosting duties during NPR's Morning Edition on KUT News later this summer.

Listeners will continue hearing Stayton on KUT News between 9 a.m. and noon weekdays, as one of the hosts of Austin Signal and in reporting throughout the day across KUT News channels.

After more than 20 years of arriving at work by 4:30 a.m., Stayton said she is ready for a different rhythm while remaining an active voice on KUT News.

"It has been an incredible honor to share news, information and companionship with listeners for all of these years," Stayton said. "What I will miss most is starting the day together and experiencing major news events in real time with our audience. But I'm looking forward to continuing to connect with listeners in new ways – and honestly, getting a little more sleep."

"Jennifer has been a trusted companion to listeners across Central Texas for more than two decades," said Corrie MacLaggan, executive editor of KUT News and The Texas Newsroom. "Her warmth, intelligence and steady presence have helped people make sense of the world each morning. We're grateful she will continue bringing those skills to the newsroom in this next chapter."

KUT Public Media will post the Morning Edition local host position this month.

Over the course of more than 25 years in public radio, Stayton became a reassuring presence for generations of listeners beginning their day.

"Jennifer Stayton has long been part of my morning routine," said Loretta, a listener and member in San Marcos. "In these days when our need to stay informed can compete with our need to stay sane, KUT keeps us tuned in with timely, factual news."

Born and raised in Austin, Stayton is a graduate of Williams College. Before joining KUT News, she served as local host of Morning Edition at WAER 88.3 in Syracuse, New York. In 2018, she was named Member of the Year by Women Communicators of Austin, and in 2025 she received Williams College's Bicentennial Medal, honoring alumni for distinguished achievement.

"Thank you for sharing your mornings with me for all of these years," Stayton said. "Knowing I got to spend those hours with listeners is what made those early wake-up calls worthwhile. And don't go anywhere – because I'm not."

About KUT News, Reliably Austin

KUT News delivers independent, fact-based journalism that keeps Central Texans informed and connected. It produces Austin Signal, a weekday news magazine focused on life in Central Texas, and Texas Standard, the national daily news show of Texas. A founding NPR member station, KUT News is supported by sustaining members and local businesses. Audiences can find KUT News on 90.5 FM, kut.org, the KUT app, podcasts and social media.



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Contact: Erin Geisler (512) 475-8071

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