FEMA grant adds $10M ahead of FIFA World Cup so Dallas police can better defend against drones

More than $10 million in federal grant money will temporarily expand a multi-million dollar contract between the city of Dallas and Axon Enterprise, Inc. to help defend against drones.

The money comes from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency. It will add around $10.3 million to DPD's contract with Axon for drone detection, tracking, and mitigation capabilities.

Dallas City Council unanimously approved the funds on Wednesday without discussion.

But resident Barrett Johnston was one of two people who opposed the item and wanted it pulled for a separate vote.

Johnston spoke against the lack of public hearing, community input, and no independent oversight policy.

"There's no data firewall protecting Dallas residents from federal access to what this system collects," Johnston said. "There are no written restrictions on how DHS, which is funding this contract, can access the data."

Dallas authorized a ten-year cooperative purchasing agreement with Axon in 2022 for body-worn, in-car, and interview-room camera systems. The contract also includes electronic control weapons, software, and technology upgrades.

That technology includes real-time drone detection, tracking, identification, and pilot location through radio frequency, radar, and camera systems.

The added $10.3 million in grant funds is for fiscal year 2026 and will increase the contract from around $267 million to more than $277 million.

The money is meant to fund equipment for high-risk events and critical infrastructure protection, including the FIFA World Cup 2026 and other major regional events.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area has spent months preparing for an influx of visitors during the FIFA World Cup matches in Arlington this summer. However, a report by the American Hotel & Lodging Association indicated that anticipated World Cup demand may fall short.

The AHLA cited FIFA canceling hotel block reservations in Dallas and Arlington less than a month away from the tournament. International travel barriers, and rising costs are other factors indicating lower demand.

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