$78 million Texas Lotto jackpot prize has finally been claimed

A $78 million Lotto Texas Jackpot ticket sold in South Texas has finally been claimed. The winnings made up the sixth-largest jackpot in Lotto Texas history.

Texas Lotto officials announced that a South Dakota-based trust company claimed the winning ticket, which was sold at a Brownsville store last year.

The prize was claimed on May 8, just days before the ticket was set to expire on May 14. It was purchased from Gordon’s Bait and Tackle last November, and matched all six numbers drawn.

The jackpot began at $5 million back in February 2025 and rolled over 116 consecutive drawings before finally being hit this past November.