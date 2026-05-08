Austin reports first measles case since last year

An unvaccinated adult male has tested positive for measles in Travis County, Austin Public Health said Thursday. The patient was exposed to the virus while traveling internationally, health authorities said.

APH said the patient visited the St. David's Emergency Center off Anderson Mill Road on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. while he was infectious. People who potentially interacted with the patient are being contacted.

This is the first reported case of measles in Travis County since 2025, APH said.

Measles is a highly contagious airborne disease that can lead to serious complications and death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If one person is infected, up to nine out of 10 people nearby will become infected if they are not protected, APH said.

"Measles has returned to our community, posing a serious threat to anyone who is unvaccinated, especially young children, pregnant women and anyone who is immunocompromised," Austin-Travis County Health Authority Desmar Walkes said in a statement. "If you haven't gotten vaccinated already, now is the time. Measles is more than just a rash; it can put you in the hospital and can even be deadly."

If you believe you have been exposed to the virus, APH is encouraging the public to contact your healthcare provider and isolate at home.

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