Apple may seek new chip sources, possibly in Texas

Like other consumer tech companies, Apple faces supply and cost issues when it comes to the chips that go into its computers and phones.

To ease those burdens, the company may seek new chip supplies from Samsung or Intel — companies it already does business with, and that could help Apple make good on its pledge to invest more money in the U.S.

Tech expert Omar Gallaga wrote about Apple's potential chip moves for CNET. He says that if deals go through, chips for Apple products could be fabricated at Samsung's Central Texas facility.

Highlights from this segment:

– Apple designs the M series and A series chips that power Macs and iPhones, but the chips are made by TSMC, the world's largest semiconductor manufacturer.

– Bloomberg reported this week that Apple was in talks with Samsung and Intel to build some of these chips if TSMC is unable to supply all of Apple's needs.

– Apple, which assembles the iPhone overseas, has pledged to invest more than $500 billion in the U.S. Since both Samsung and Intel produce chips here, buying products from those companies could bolster Apple's efforts.

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