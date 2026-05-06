ACL 2026 headliners include Charli xcx, Lorde, Rüfüs Du Sol, Twenty One Pilots and The xx

Charli xcx, Lorde, Rüfüs Du Sol, Twenty One Pilots and The xx are among the headliners announced for the 2026 Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Skrillex and Kings of Leon are also included in the main acts, but will only be there for Weekend 1 and Weekend 2, respectively.

2026 LINEUP 😎 Celebrating 25 years of ACL Fest & counting!



3-Day Tickets for Weekend One and Weekend Two go on sale TODAY at 12pm CT. https://t.co/Lo072i7sFt pic.twitter.com/w1E7bBJd7D — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) May 5, 2026

Turnstile, The Chainsmokers, Geese, Lola Young, Suki Waterhouse, Audrey Hobert, Bleachers, and Blood Orange are other notable additions for the 25th year of the festival.

Austin acts in the lineup include Asleep At The Wheel, Night Traveler, Almost Heaven, Left Lucid, The 4411, Montclair, DJ Cassandra, Coleman Jennings, Grocery Bag and Calder Allen, the grandson of Terry Allen. The Huston-Tillotson Jazz Collective is also returning to the festival.

Despite fan theories and predictions, Olivia Rodrigo is not on the lineup.

Shunya Carroll / KUT News / KUT News The ACL Fest sign is lit near fans at Zilker in 2025.

For two weekends in October — Oct. 2-4 & Oct. 9-11 — Zilker Park will transform into the stage for one of the city's treasured traditions.

Three-day tickets go on sale at 12 p.m. Tuesday.

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