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ACL 2026 headliners include Charli xcx, Lorde, Rüfüs Du Sol, Twenty One Pilots and The xx

KUT 90.5 | By Wynne Davis
Published May 6, 2026 at 9:26 AM EDT
Fans cheer for DJo on the Lady Bird stage during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker in 2025.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
Fans cheer for DJo on the Lady Bird stage during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker in 2025.

Charli xcx, Lorde, Rüfüs Du Sol, Twenty One Pilots and The xx are among the headliners announced for the 2026 Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Skrillex and Kings of Leon are also included in the main acts, but will only be there for Weekend 1 and Weekend 2, respectively.

Turnstile, The Chainsmokers, Geese, Lola Young, Suki Waterhouse, Audrey Hobert, Bleachers, and Blood Orange are other notable additions for the 25th year of the festival.

Austin acts in the lineup include Asleep At The Wheel, Night Traveler, Almost Heaven, Left Lucid, The 4411, Montclair, DJ Cassandra, Coleman Jennings, Grocery Bag and Calder Allen, the grandson of Terry Allen. The Huston-Tillotson Jazz Collective is also returning to the festival.

Despite fan theories and predictions, Olivia Rodrigo is not on the lineup.

The ACL Fest sign is lit near fans at Zilker in 2025.
Shunya Carroll / KUT News
/
KUT News
The ACL Fest sign is lit near fans at Zilker in 2025.

For two weekends in October — Oct. 2-4 & Oct. 9-11 — Zilker Park will transform into the stage for one of the city's treasured traditions.

Three-day tickets go on sale at 12 p.m. Tuesday.

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Wynne Davis