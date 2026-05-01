FIFA’s original World Cup trophy is coming to Houston this weekend

FIFA / Provided The 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy will come to Houston in May.

The coveted trophy in FIFA's World Cup tournament is touring across the United States in anticipation of the competition’s start this summer and Houston fans can see it this weekend only.

The trophy will be on display at TMC Helix Park, near the Medical District, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Though some fans pre-registered, tickets aren't required. Other fans can join a walk-in line for a chance to see the trophy.

The Houston stop will be the last opportunity to see the trophy in Texas and one of the last chances to see it entirely before the start of the World Cup on June 11.

Prior to that, the trophy will be on display in Mexico City, where the tournament will kick off. Since January, the trophy has been on an international tour that took the coveted prize to 30 different countries over the course of 150 days.

Weighing about 14 pounds, the trophy is made of 18-carat solid gold. Originally, winners were allowed to keep the official trophy until the next tournament. Since 2006, however, the trophy has been awarded only in an official ceremony, and the winning team is then given an exact replica.

The Argentina national soccer team currently holds the most recent World Cup title.

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