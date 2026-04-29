San Antonio area therapy animals honored by Bexar County proclamation

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Bexar County commissioners this week issued a proclamation recognizing April 30 as National Therapy Animal Day, honoring local volunteers and their therapy animal services to the community.

The SA Royals Therapy Team, through certifications with Pet Partners, provides free therapy services at area schools and the Cadena-Reeves Justice Center in downtown San Antonio. They are looking to expand those services to other county offices, living centers, special needs facilities, and hospitals.

Animal therapy volunteers Cythina-Happy Buttles and Linda Kaiser appeared during the proclamation ceremony in commissioners' court at the courthouse.

State District Judge Ron Rangel also appeared to thank the volunteers and the county for providing therapy dogs to local courts to soothe witnesses, juries, and judges. Rangel said due to the increased use of video technology as evidence, those in courtroom attendance can be exposed to some disturbing scenes.

He said a local teen's death was captured on a police dash camera after she had been shot.

"A police officer runs up to a 16-year-old child, turns her around, tries to save her life. And she passes away on video, on the officer's dash cam," he said. "That was very stressful for the witnesses, very stressful for the jurors. I think the therapy dogs coming in really helped alleviate that particular stress. That particular anxiety."

State District Judge Stephanie Boyd also spoke up to say the work of the dogs and their handlers is very helpful to the criminal courts.

"I can tell you that I've had therapy dogs in my court to help with young witnesses because we have that a lot in the felony courts and they just do such excellent work," she said. "And so, I'm honored to be here just to celebrate them because too often we overlook that they are actually doing work."

Scientific research shows that therapy animals are beneficial for humans by reducing stress, relieving depression, slowing heart rates, reducing blood pressure, and strengthening the immune system, according to the proclamation passed by commissioners.

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