Librarians and writers unite against book bans in the documentary 'The Librarians'

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Republican State Representative Matt Krause released a list of 850 books in 2021. It was a directive to school libraries to review and remove those books because they could make readers feel " discomfort ," "guilt," or "psychological distress."

That list and the state law on which it was based resulted in a wave of book removals from school and public libraries.

The 2025 PBS documentary ' The Librarian s" examines how the battle for parental rights has put librarians on the frontlines.

San Antonio's Esperanza Peace & Justice Center will host a screening of "The Librarians" this weekend followed by a panel discussion.

One of the panelists is a librarian featured in the documentary.

Suzette Baker is the former head librarian for the Kingsland branch of the Llano County Library System.

/ Courtesy image / Courtesy image Former Llano librarian Suzette Baker in the PBS documentary, "The Librarians."

Baker was fired for speaking out against the library's decision to impose book restrictions based on what it believed was inappropriate content for children.

"We had a group of extreme religious conservatives who began petitioning the local government to take over the library system," said Baker. "They sent me lists of books to be taken off of the county shelves. And I pushed back and said, I can't do that. That is actually censorship, and it is against our constitutional rights."

Politicians and community members supportive of the book removals say they are targeting " pornographic " material that is harmful to children.

The majority of books that are being banned from libraries are those with content about LGBTQ issues, race, or sex.

Anel Flores is a queer, trans San Antonio writer and artist. Flores is the author of "Empanada: A Lesbiana Story en Probaditas" and "Curtains of Rain."

Flores said as a former educator, they have seen pushback against marginalized communities firsthand.

"When I taught high school, when I taught college, a lot of the times I pushed for Black and brown, Asian, queer, women writers, and we always had pushback," said Flores. "There was always pushback. And I've always pushed back right back at them, saying that the number of white men and classics in our curriculum all the way from middle school, high school, elementary, college, I mean, it's disproportionate."

Flores said the books that are being removed from library shelves are gateways for marginalized youth to feel that they're not alone. Flores said it's not an exaggeration to say that books and libraries are medicine — they save lives.

Sophia Zuani Photography / Courtesy image / Courtesy image Anel Flores, author of "Empanada: A Lesbiana Story en Probaditas" and "Curtains of Rain."

I can honestly say that Sandra Cisneros, her book "House on Mango Street" saved my life, like, literally, not kidding," said Flores. "And Ana Castillo "So Far from God," and Carla Trujillo's "What Night Brings,' Tomás Rivera, so many great books that did that for me."

Flores says her books are helping LGBTQ youth.

"And for 'Curtains of Rain' and 'Empanada,' I've had fathers come to me and say, 'I want to buy her book for my daughter. She's young, she's queer, and I want her to read this.'"

The film "The Librarians" opens with a librarian shrouded in darkness to conceal her identity. Librarians have been threatened with physical violence on social media and at school board meetings for allegedly peddling pornography to children.

By the end of the film, the anonymous librarian's identity is revealed because she feels that she cannot remain silent.

Former Llano librarian Suzette Baker said darkness is where democracy dies.

"If you look at any past civilization, the book banning is where the suppression starts," said Baker. "That when they start burning the books and taking the books away, what they're doing is not only killing a part of their society, they're controlling the society. Information and knowledge is what creates a good and balanced society, and that's why it's so important that, you know, we keep promoting this and the understanding that we're under attack. We're under attack by our own government."

/ Courtesy image / Courtesy image

Suzette Baker and Anel Flores are two panelists who will take part in a panel discussion following a screening of "The Librarians" on Saturday, at the Esperanza Peace & Justice Center, 922 San Pedro Ave.

● 4:30 PM: Doors Open

● 5:00 PM: Reception

● 5:45 PM: Film screening begins

● 7:15 PM: Panel Discussion and Q&A

Moderator: Dr. Norma Cantú

Panelists: school librarian Lucy Ibarra Podmore, former Llano librarian Suzette Baker, and Xicanx/e author Anel I. Flores.

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