Spurs colors spread across San Antonio, Austin, and Paris

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Spurs fans will see the team's silver and black, along with Fiesta-themed colors, across San Antonio, Austin and even Paris as the franchise rolls out events tied to its playoff run.

The rollout comes during Fiesta, the city's largest annual celebration, when San Antonio is already filled with color and events.

Spurs star forward Victor Wembanyama, who is French-born, has helped drive growing international interest in the team, particularly in Paris and across France, in his first seasons with the Spurs.

Jumeau Alexis/ABACA / Reuters / Reuters Victor Wembanyama during a group photo San Antonio Spurs teams went to the Eiffel Tower this Friday, to take the traditional team photo in front of the Iron Lady. A must for NBA stars in Paris, France, January 24, 2025. Photo by Alexis Jumeau/ABACAPRESS.COM

Spurs officials said logos and branding will appear at locations ranging from the team's headquarters, The Rock at La Cantera, to businesses in San Antonio, Austin and Paris.

The effort reflects the team's push to grow its fan base beyond San Antonio, including in Austin and internationally. Spurs murals will also be on display at Wanderlust Wine Co. in Austin, where the team has played home games in recent years as part of its push to expand its fan base.

A Spurs pop-up fan shop at 333 W. Commerce St. is open daily from noon to 8 p.m., and until the end of games on game days. Fans can text "playoffs" to 210-444-5940 for more information.

Brian Kirkpatrick / Texas Public Radio / Texas Public Radio The Spurs Pop-Up Fan Shop sits deep off 333 West Commerce downtown

The Game 1 pep rally will be held at Hemisfair's Tower Park, 801 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd., at 10 a.m. Sunday. Free coffee, tacos and Spurs car flags will be given to the first 200 fans, and appearances are scheduled by Sean Elliott, Bruce Bowen, Jacob Tobey, the Hype Squad and Zay Zay.

Brian Kirkpatrick / Texas Public Radio / Texas Public Radio Spurs fans are beginning to snatch up more merch as the NBA playoffs arrive

The Spurs will host free, public watch parties at The Rock for all away games, with appearances by the Spurs Coyote and Hype Squad and T-shirt giveaways featuring designs from artists in Spurs markets including San Antonio, Austin, Mexico and France. All home playoff games will also be streamed at The Rock.

Fans at all first-round home games will receive a free T-shirt at their seat, featuring a unique design for each game. Spurs officials said fans are encouraged to wear the shirts to create a sea of Spurs colors.

Brian Kirkpatrick / Texas Public Radio / Texas Public Radio Fans can leave well wishes for the team on sticky notes inside the Pop-Up Fan Shop on West Commerce. One read "Keep making us proud."

The Spurs enter the playoffs among the teams considered contenders for an NBA title this year, led by Wembanyama.

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