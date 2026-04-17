Gov. Abbott threatens to pull $2.5 million in grants to Austin over APD's ICE rules

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is threatening to terminate roughly $2.5 million in state grants awarded to Austin because of the city's policies on police cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

This comes just days after Attorney General Ken Paxton launched an investigation into the city's policies on how it works with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Austin Police Department announced new rules in March for how officers interact with ICE agents if they suspect someone is in the country without authorization. Those rules require officers to clear any communication with ICE with a supervisor if the suspect has a civil "administrative warrant" — or noncriminal warrant — flagged by ICE. APD is required to communicate with ICE for suspects facing criminal charges, according to the guidelines.

Abbott said the department's policies "impede or restrict the notification" to ICE and may be in breach of the grant agreements.

Andrew Mahaleris, Abbott's press secretary, said this is a safety issue.

"A city's failure to comply with its contract agreement with the state to assist in the enforcement of immigration laws makes the state less safe," Mahaleris said. "It can have deadly consequences. Cities in Texas are expected to make the streets safer, not more deadly."

City officials said the grants at risk of being pulled provide mental health services to police officers, help survivors of sexual assault, help protect and prepare the community against cybersecurity attacks and terrorism threats, and improve the ability to respond to violent crimes against women.

In a letter to Mayor Kirk Watson and council members, Abbott said the city should respond by April 23 to confirm that it will move to repeal the new rules or risk the grants being terminated. If the grants are terminated, the city will be required to repay the entire amount within 30 days.

City Manager T.C. Broadnax said the updated rules were necessary after more than 700,000 noncriminal, administrative warrants were added to the National Crime Information Center database in early 2025. The database is used by police across the country to exchange crime data.

Broadnax said officers needed clear guidance on how to handle those warrants.

In a written statement, Watson said APD's rules were revised to ensure officers can best meet public safety needs, maximize the use of limited police resources and provide more clarity to officers when encountering ICE administrative warrants.

He said the rules are consistent with state requirements.

"The City of Austin has made great progress on public safety — but our APD officers do not have the capacity — and should not be asked — to do the jobs of other entities," Watson said. "There is great irony that the state would try to punish the city for providing services that keep Austinites safe by threatening grants that keep Austin safe."

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