Austin's unhoused say they lose everything in encampment sweeps as city ramps up clear outs

Last year, the Austin City Council passed a resolution aimed at improving homeless camp sweeps. The goal was to make the best of an often negative situation for those being forced out of the place they had been living. During a sweep, officials clean up and close down the camp, and remove all items such as tents or cooking stoves.

The City Council hoped the resolution would lead to more advanced notice for people living in the camps so they could claim their belongings, and better coordination with city services to better provide access to housing and other resources.

But people whose camps are being swept, including Tony Carter, said that isn't happening.

Carter had been living in a camp tucked away in a wooded area in Southeast Austin with about 10 other people.

But a few weeks ago, the Austin police and city cleanup crews came in and forced everyone there to leave.

Carter was at work at the time, which means he wasn't there to pack any of his things up before the sweep happened. He lost everything.

"I had a nice tent, my clothes were inside the tent,"Carter said. "I had a box spring mattress that we had put down inside the tent."

Now, he sleeps under the highway near the Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center, where he works and gets a shower and food each day. He said the removal of the camp has left him with few places to truly rest, and vulnerable to the rain and hot sun.

"You can't even go nowhere and sit just to rest without them coming to bug you," he said.

Carter is just one of thousands of people living unhoused in Austin right now, according to data from the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition. Many have shared similar experiences of having little to no time to find a new place to live after a sweep.

Calls for compassion, solutions

This month, the advocacy group VOCAL-TX held a press conference to lay out its concerns about how sweeps are being conducted. The group focused on a camp near East Cesar Chavez and San Marcos streets. People living there said that despite the city's attempts to better coordinate the sweeps, they received little warning.

Carrieann Smith, who lived at another campsite, spoke at the conference.

Michael Minasi / KUT News / KUT News Scattered remains, included a pair of shoes, sit at a former encampment in East Austin.

"They took all of my stuff," Smith said. "They took my generator, they took every single thing. And they do not offer resources. They just leave you out to sleep on the concrete."

Paulette Soltani, the co-director for VOCAL-TX, called out city officials for their lack of compassion and their inability to follow their own rules.

"The heart of this problem can only be solved with housing, services, and healthcare," she said. "These sweeps are never going to do anything but harm our community — our entire community, not just our unhoused folks. We need to invest in those solutions."

The camp at East Cesar Chavez Street didn't just happen by accident. Major homeless service providers are concentrated nearby. The Angel House Soup Kitchen, where people can get a hot meal, take a shower and get fresh clothes, is on the corner. Texas Harm Reduction Alliance is right up the road from the soup kitchen. Mobile Loaves and Fishes and other organizations set up in nearby parking lots, sometimes daily with food, clothes and other items.

Shannon Taylor, who lives in the East Cesar Chavez neighborhood, said because this hub exists, people tend to congregate there.

That increased population sometimes translates to an increase in trash in public areas and safety concerns for people visiting the Terrazas branch library and other area businesses. Taylor said neighbors usually end up asking the city to enforce the camping ban.

"While we are waiting for a comprehensive citywide solution to this problem of homelessness, unfortunately, the solution just can't be to allow our neighborhood to become a default shelter," Taylor said.

Camp sweeps ramp up

The city has cleared out that area along East Cesar Chavez Street several times as part of its Housing-focused Encampment Assistance Link (HEAL) initiative.

The goal of the project is to close homeless camps — including those near busy roads or in flood-prone areas — across the city and offer people shelter and access to other resources.

David Gray, the director for the city's Homeless Strategies and Operations Office, said each sweep can cost up to $150,000.

"So that is an area that we do work hard to keep clear," Gray said. "It's also a high traffic area, a high-injury roadway, and with the increase in construction along I-35, we know there is even greater potential for injury to folks."

Michael Minasi / KUT News / KUT News The remains of a encampment where 10-12 unhoused people were staying off of Pleasant Valley Road,

But, he said, there is still room for improvement.

"We are working with APD and making sure that in the future we do things with the spirit of compassion," he said. "That we maybe do better rounds of outreach and then on the actual clean up day give folks a little more time to gather their personal effects before we begin taking away debris and doing the garbage removal."

Police Chief Lisa Davis said APD will be working with the city's Homeless Strategy Office on this effort to ensure safety and compassion.

This will be necessary as the city ramps up homeless camp clean-ups.

Gray's office announced a new plan to clear out camps and keep those public spaces clear once people have been removed.

He said each month the city receives hundreds of complaints through 311 about homeless camps throughout the city.

With a mix of police, city staff and others, the goal is to provide people with safer places to sleep and other resources to help them get back on their feet. Gray said he also wants to give at least 72 hours notice before a sweep begins.

But to keep those spaces clear of tents, the plan will call for daily monitoring of those sites. City Council still has to green-light the plan, which could happen as early as next month.

Carter said the city can ramp up camp sweeps all it wants but without the proper resources, people will continue to live on the streets.

"If you want the homeless people not to be homeless then get something done," Carter said. "Put up some more shelter."

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