TxDOT releases more details on safety work on Texas 46 after criticism

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The Texas Department of Transportation released further details on Tuesday in its efforts to improve safety after Bandera County Commissioners deemed the road "inadequate" due to crashes and deaths.

Bandera County commissioners last week unanimously approved a resolution demanding TxDOT formally respond with a definitive timeline to make safety improvements to the road.

The state agency said the road is seeing a lot more traffic in recent years.

"Safety is the top priority at TxDOT. In recent years, there has been a substantial increase in traffic along SH 46 from SH 16 to I-10. TxDOT has developed and implemented a phased strategy to improve safety and address growing traffic demands along the corridor," said a statement released to Texas Public Radio by TxDOT spokeswoman Jennifer Serold.

And TxDOT said road conditions on Texas 46 are not the main causes of accidents.

"Between 2021 and 2025, there were 244 reported crashes along this portion of SH 46, including six fatal crashes. A review of the crash data shows the most common contributing factors were unsafe speed, failure to control speed, and driver inattention," TxDOT said.

TxDOT said it has already spent $2 million in near-term safety improvements for enhanced pavement markings, additional warning signs, rumble strips, friction treatments, pavement repairs, and improved sight distance.

It said that work is already showing results with preliminary 2025 data indicating a 7% reduction in crashes compared to the previous year.

And TxDOT said more improvements are coming soon.

"In addition, TxDOT has secured $7 million in Highway Safety Improvement Program funding to design intersection upgrades at several high crash locations in Kendall and Bandera counties. These projects, which include widening and adding dedicated left-turn lanes, are currently in design and are expected to start in late 2027."

As far as the future is concerned, TxDOT said it is conducting a feasibility study to evaluate long-term improvements for SH 46, including a potential four-lane divided roadway with wider shoulders, medians or center turn lanes, added passing opportunities, and curve realignments.

"While these improvements could significantly reduce crashes, they would require additional funding and right-of-way acquisition," TxDOT said.

The Bandera County commissioners' resolution was passed in response to a community safety campaign backed by official crash data received directly from TxDOT's own Traffic Safety Division — data confirmed to cover SH 46 West between SH 16 and I-10 specifically.

It found there were 550 total crashes on SH 46 West between 2016 and March 2026, 13 fatalities, and 44 injuries.

Community backers of the safety campaign said it was the death of a 21-year-old Bandera man in a head-on collision near Enchanted Springs Ranch on March 24, 2026, that launched their efforts.

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