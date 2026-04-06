State Department is uncertain about the economic impact of visa bans, entry bonds on the World Cup

The U.S. Department of State does not know how visa bands and entry bonds could impact turnout for the World Cup, a spokesperson told KERA News.

The largest sports tournament in the world is expected to bring in around 6 million visitors and $2 billion of economic impact to North Texas, according to local World Cup organizers.

Arlington, especially, hopes to cash in on that economic impact. Dallas Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys home rebranded as such for the World Cup despite its location in Arlington, will host the most games at nine.

While exceptions are being made for players, coaches, support staff and immediate family members of players for countries affected by bans on travel to the U.S., no such exception has been officially put in place for players from countries that require bonds.

Mignon Houston, a deputy spokesperson for the State Department, said the bonds are in place for countries whose citizens have a reputation for overstaying their visas.

"Our commitment to these players will remain, and so I would absolutely expect there would be exceptions, just like there are for the visa ban," Houston told KERA.

Houston said that's in part because the list of countries whose nationals will have to pay the bond is recent.

But it's unclear how certain federal policies could impact those figures.

The U.S. has instituted bonds that foreign visitors from 50 countries must pay before they are allowed to enter the country, up to $15,000 per person.

Another 19 countries have a complete ban on travel to the U.S. while another 20 have partial suspensions.

The countries from which visitors are required to pay the bonds include World Cup competitors like Ivory Coast, Tunisia, Algeria, Cabo Verde and Senegal.

Cabo Verde is the only of those countries with a match scheduled in Texas, with a June 26 match against Saudi Arabia in Houston. None are scheduled for games in Arlington during the group stage.

A spokesperson for the North Texas FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee directed a KERA interview request to FIFA, which did not respond to the request.

Despite requiring visitors from 50 countries to pay a bond for entry to the US, federal officials expect huge fan numbers at World Cup matches across the country, Houston said.

The FIFA PASS, an option for expedited visa application processes for World Cup ticket holders, is expected to help make that easier.

Mignon said people who already have tickets to World Cup match in the U.S. can apply for an expedited visa process.

Potential visitors are required to buy a World Cup ticket before applying with FIFA PASS, spending potentially thousands of dollars on a single ticket.

While there are no guarantees that applicants will have a visa approved, either at all or before the World Cup match for which they've bought tickets, Houston said it is the best shot to ensure visitors have permission to enter the country before the tournament.

Visitors who are applying through FIFA PASS and are from a country with bond requirements will still have to pay those bonds.

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