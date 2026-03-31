Comal County officials say a 15-year-old fatally shot himself after injuring a teacher

This story was last updated at 5:36 p.m. It is still a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

A Comal County teacher is in the hospital after being shot by a 15-year-old student at Hill Country College Preparatory High School. The student shot and killed himself after injuring the teacher Monday morning, according to county officials.

Comal County Public Information Officer Cary Zayas said in an email to TPR that "the shooter was a 15-year-old male student" who "died from a self-inflected gunshot wound."

The condition of the injured teacher is unknown as of 12:30 p.m. this afternoon. Zayas said she was being treated at a hospital in San Antonio.

"We know this is incredibly difficult to hear. What we can tell you is this situation is contained, and there is no ongoing threat to students," Comal County officials said in an update on Facebook just before noon.

According to the Comal Independent School District, Hill Country College Preparatory High School was placed on lockdown at 8:34 a.m. Monday. Less than an hour later, the school district announced on social media that "students and staff (were) in a secure area and the threat (had) been contained."

Students were evacuated from the school and taken to Bulverde Middle School for reunification with their parents and guardians. The high school remains on lockdown while law enforcement officials conduct an investigation.

At a press conference at 3 p.m. Monday Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds said the extent of the teacher's injuries were still unknown.

Reynolds praised the quick response to the shooting without providing much further detail during the press conference, often responding by saying the investigation was ongoing.

"This situation was contained very, very quickly." Reynolds said. "School was placed on lockdown right away to protect everyone on the campus."

Reynolds said Comal County Sheriff deputies, the Bulverde Police Department and constables with Comal County Precinct 2 "responded immediately."

"We showed today what preparation and commitment look like, and we will continue to stand ready for this community every single day," Reynolds said. "We have been doing these exercises in Comal ISD and NBISD for years for this kind of response."

When a reporter asked if the student tried to shoot anyone besides the teacher and himself, the sheriff said they believed the student shot the teacher and then "turned the gun on himself."

"Immediately thereafter?" Another reporter asked.

"Yes," Reynolds replied.

Reporters also asked where the shooting occurred on campus, if the 15-year-old student knew the teacher he shot, how the student obtained the gun he used, and if the student exhibited warning signs before the shooting. The sheriff said those questions were all part of the ongoing investigation.

Reynolds said about 250 students attend Hill Country College Preparatory High School.

Comal ISD sent multiple emails to families with students at the school throughout the day, first notifying them of the lockdown, then that "threat (had) been contained." A third email sent shortly after noon shared a long list of resources from the district's counseling department.

"We recognize that even when situations are resolved they can be emotionally unsettling for students and families. It is normal for children to experience a range of emotions after a lockdown, including confusion, fear, or lingering worry. Your support at home plays an important role in helping them process these feelings," the email said.

The district said common reactions include withdrawal, irritability, and physical complaints like headaches and stomachaches, and recommended families provide students with space to talk while limiting access to rumors and social media.

Comal ISD also said school counselors would be available and provided a list of phone numbers and directories for counseling services and hotlines.

In an email sent to families at 4:20 p.m. Hill Country College Preparatory High School Principal Julie Wiley said classes were canceled for the school on Tuesday.

However, Wiley said counselors would be available at Mamman Family Public Library in Bulverde from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for students and their families.

"Our hearts are with everyone impacted, especially our teacher, their family, and our school community," Wiley said in the email. "We know this has been a difficult day."

If you or someone you know is in crisis or may be considering suicide, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.



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