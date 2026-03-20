San Antonio's CPS Energy to work with Corpus Christi amid looming water emergency

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The City of Corpus Christi is looking to San Antonio's CPS Energy to develop and explore potential options as a water crisis continues to inch closer.

The city has been in the midst of a water catastrophe that could have devastating impacts.

New projections show Corpus Christi could hit a Level 1 water emergency in just two months.

Corpus Christi City Council authorized this week its city staff to collaborate with CPS Energy to evaluate the feasibility of a seawater desalination plant at the Barney Davis Power Plant in Corpus Christi.

The 897-megawatt gas plant was acquired by CPS Energy in 2024. The site has been considered as a possible desalination site because of its existing authorization to intake water from the Laguna Madre for industrial use. The plant has been evaluated several times in recent years for desalination development, including in 2018, 2023, and 2025.

Opponents have raised concerns desalination efforts could have negative environmental impacts on the lagoon.

Corpus Christi remains under Stage 3 water restrictions. The city said the combined storage in its Choke Canyon Reservoir and Lake Corpus Christi stood at just 8.7% as of just last week.

Gov. Greg Abbott is threatening Corpus Christi with a state takeover if the coastal city's leaders don't take immediate action to solve its water shortage.

Corpus Christi city leaders continue to consider and evaluate options on how to move forward to address the possible emergency.

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