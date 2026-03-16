‘Definitely don't touch it:’ Rare blue dragons spotted on Texas coast pack a strong punch

Provided by Jace Tunnell and Harte Research Institute / Provided by Jace Tunnell and Harte Research Institute Blue dragons spotted along a short stretch of North Padre Island on March 10, 2026.

Blue dragons are washing up on the Texas coast and researchers are warning beachgoers not to touch them.

Blue dragons, also known as "sea slugs," are small creatures with a vibrant blue color to them, but they pack a strong punch with their sting. Jace Tunnell, who is the director of community engagement at the Harte Research Institute, said it’s better to just take a photo.

"They’re magnificent looking," Tunnell said."If you look at them, they’re bright blue and they have these silver streaks on them and they look almost like they have little feathers on their appendages. So, it makes you almost want to touch them, but you don’t want to do that."

Blue dragons feed on thePortuguese man o' war, which are closely related to jellyfish, according to theNOAA. Tunnel said the blue dragons specifically feed on the tentacles of thePortuguese man o' war, keeping their stinging cells in the blue dragon's appendages.

Tunnell said if blue dragons feel like they're being threatened by being squeezed or stepped on, they can release all of those stinging cells at one time.

"So it really, really packs a punch," Tunnell said.

The Harte Research Institute made asocial media poston Tuesday that said they'd found around 20 blue dragons washed up along a short stretch of beach on North Padre Island. Tunnell, who found the blue dragons, said by Friday afternoon, he'd heard reports of blue dragons in Galveston and on Surfside Beach, which is located southwest of Galveston.

"So really the entire Texas coast is where they’re washing up," Tunnell said.

Tunnell said blue dragon sightings are rare and that they are only seen washing ashore from February to March when there are strong onshore winds and other animals are present, too.

"They’re associated with three other animals, and one is the Portuguese man o' war, the other is the blue button, and then the by-the-wind sailor. So, if you have all three of those washing in, that is really kind of the only time you’re ever going to see these blue dragons wash in," Tunnell said.

Tunnell said beachgoers should also watch out for the Portuguese man o' war, since their sting is extremely painful as well. He said if someone is stung and is havingtrouble breathing or isvomiting, call emergency services for help.

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