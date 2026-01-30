Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez arrested in rare criminal case over alleged courtroom misconduct, vows to fight charges

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Bexar County Court at Law Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez has been arrested and booked on charges of official oppression and unlawful restraint stemming from an incident in her courtroom.

Speedlin Gonzalez turned herself in Thursday and was booked into the Bexar County Jail. She later posted a $40,000 bond and was released. Through her attorney, she has denied wrongdoing and said she intends to vigorously defend herself.

The indictment stems from a December 2024 hearing in which prosecutors say Speedlin Gonzalez ordered defense attorney Elizabeth Russell to be handcuffed and seated in the jury box during a dispute over courtroom procedure.

According to court records, the conflict began after Russell challenged the judge's handling of the hearing and refused to comply with her instructions. Prosecutors argue Speedlin Gonzalez exceeded her authority by ordering the attorney restrained. Russell later filed a complaint related to the incident, prompting the investigation.

Unlawful restraint by a judicial officer is a second-degree felony, which can carry prison time and a fine. Official oppression is a misdemeanor.

Special Prosecutor Brian Cromeens was appointed to handle the case after the Bexar County District Attorney's Office recused itself, citing a conflict of interest.

Speedlin Gonzalez has served on the bench since 2019, when she became the first openly LGBTQ judge elected in Bexar County. She oversees the county's Reflejo Court for first-time domestic violence offenders.

The current case is not the first time Speedlin Gonzalez has faced scrutiny from judicial authorities. In 2022, the Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct issued a public admonition after a handgun was discovered in her luggage during airport screening at San Antonio International Airport. No criminal charges were filed, and the matter was resolved through the commission's disciplinary process, including a fine. At the time, Speedlin Gonzalez said she began carrying a firearm after receiving threats following her election in 2018.

Speedlin Gonzalez, who has been outspoken on issues including LGBTQ rights and immigration, has also been at the center of controversy over a Pride flag displayed in her courtroom. Supporters said it reflected inclusion, while critics argued it was inappropriate for a judicial setting. Gonzalez was later cleared of formal sanctions, and the flag remains in place.

The Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct has also previously reprimanded Speedlin Gonzalez for using Facebook to congratulate attorneys, saying the conduct could create an appearance of bias. She was ordered to undergo additional judicial training.

Speedlin Gonzalez is seeking reelection in the March Democratic primary against challenger Alicia Perez.

