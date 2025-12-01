All rights reserved. © 2025
David and Art - What Counts as American Art?

KWBU | By David Smith
Published December 1, 2025 at 6:12 PM EST

Last week we mentioned the role of Theodore Roosevelt in the creation of the Commission on Fine Arts. His activism on behalf of the arts, and his belief of their centrality in what constitutes a flourishing life is admirable. But he can't be considered as a friend of all the arts, of every style, of art as a general term. Modernism, for example, he thought was utter hogwash. He called artists like Picasso the lunatic fringe of the art world.

As for American painters like John Singer Sargent who went to Europe to broaden their understanding, Roosevelt had no patience. He thought American artists should stay in the United States and paint American subjects. Foreign elements had no place in real American art.

TR's ideas about what counted as American art and what kind of art Americans should celebrate was starting to be seriously challenged from almost all quarters. The art world was getting a lot smaller and more interconnected. Shortly after Roosevelt died, the Detroit Institute for the Arts became the first public museum the United States to acquire a Van Gogh and a Matisse.

Ten years later the Detroit Museum Director Wilhelm Valentiner sought to commission the already famous Mexican painter Diego Rivera to create a series of fresco murals in the courtyard of the museum. It was 1932, the third year of the Great Depression, and the idea was to celebrate the industrial history of the city. Edsel Ford, the only child of Henry Ford and the company's current president, was one of the museum's big-shot backers. He agreed to fund the murals.

Rivera's star was rising. He created his first grand artwork in the United States the year before in San Francisco. He then had a large retrospective exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in New York that had made headlines, and so was in the news.

The Ford Motor company hoped the murals would be good publicity because it wanted to improve its image. Earlier that year, police and Ford security guards shot and killed several people taking part in a march of unemployed auto workers.

For his part, Diego Rivera made no secret of his political convictions and was an ardent Marxist who supported the working classes at every turn. Consequently, his art reflected the interests of workers over those of owners and bosses.

There may be some friction here. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2025 KWBU
David Smith, host of the segment, David and Art, is an American historian with broad interests in his field. He’s been at Baylor University since 2002 teaching classes in American history, military history, and cultural history. For eight years he wrote an arts and culture column for the Waco Tribune-Herald, and his writings on history, art, and culture have appeared in other newspapers from the Wall Street Journal to the Dallas Morning News.The very first record he remembers listening to when he was little was Leonard Bernstein and the New York Philharmonic’s recording of Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf and that set him on a lifelong path of loving music and the arts. He’s loved history for almost as long, and finally saw them come together in his career. He believes that history illuminates the arts and the arts illuminate history—that they co-exist and are best understood together. [Copyright 2025 KWBU]