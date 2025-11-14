Foreign exchange students could be banned from varsity sports in Texas starting next school year

Starting next school year, foreign exchange students could no longer be allowed to participate in varsity athletics in Texas, according to a rule change recently approved by the University Interscholastic League's legislative council.

The change, which still needs the approval of state Education Commissioner Mike Morath, would not affect foreign exchange students wanting to participate in sub-varsity athletics or other activities the UIL oversees, like music and academics.

The UIL's legislative council — comprised of 32 public school administrators — is its rule-making body. Several members of the council expressed concern about schools getting a possible competitive advantage when foreign exchange students receive a waiver to play at the varsity level.

"Our Texas kids are not allowed to go to a town — a neighboring town, without moving there — and play at the varsity level," said Aaron Hood, superintendent of Robert Lee ISD north of San Angelo. "But [foreign exchange students] are allowed to get on a plane and come across to our state and play immediately, taking the place, many times, of a community kid that has worked hard to get that position on an athletic team."

Hood said he's also seen some foreign exchange students use social media to promote themselves to Texas coaches and schools.

"They're actually putting height, weight, position," he said. "It is unfair to Texas kids and community kids."

Greg Poole, superintendent of Barbers Hill ISD outside Houston, agreed and said he hopes the rule change results in similar changes for schools with open enrollment policies.

"You can tell teams that have a higher percentage of foreign exchange. You can also tell teams that have a higher percentage of open enrollment athletes," Poole said. "I understand that's not politically popular, but I throw it out there for the sake of the coaches that I have that feel like it's unfair. I guess I would just say I hope we pass this, and I hope it opens the door for other motions."

Traci Zavala, a district representative for International Cultural Exchange Services, said she understands the reasoning behind the new rule change.

"I know there are coordinators that will place kids just because," she said. "There are coaches that will say, 'hey, I need this kid,' you know?"

But after having been a host parent to foreign exchange students for more than 10 years, Zavala said she's also disappointed.

"Unfortunately, those few that do those things mess it up for everyone else," she said.

Zavala said she's sad foreign exchange students will not longer be able to experience playing in front of a varsity sport crowd.

"Everybody knows, like, if you go to a varsity game, the atmosphere of the game is totally different than if you go to a JV game," she said. "Everybody goes to the varsity games. [It] is very hyped, you know. All of the bells and whistles ... so, I hate it for them, because it's an experience that they won't get to have."

Zavala said foreign exchange students will also have a harder time earning letterman jackets.

"Some schools allow you to allow those students to earn a letterman jacket after, you know, first year playing on varsity, and in this case, if they're not playing a varsity anything, then these kids will never get a chance to earn a varsity letterman jacket," she said. "So there's just a lot of the experiences that they won't get to have because of the rule."

Ondra Michal, a former exchange student from the Czech Republic, said playing varsity basketball at McCallum High School was one of the highlights of his time in the United States.

"It was super important to me because I didn't know almost anybody coming over here," he said. "Going to the gym and seeing so many people there was a little scary at first, but then when I got to know the whole team, it was was amazing. I can't really even imagine just getting to know people through just the classes."

Michal said he doesn't know if he'd have wanted to participate in an exchange program if it meant he couldn't play sports.

"I just love sports, and if I wouldn't be able to play sports as a team for a whole year, that would just ... I don't know," he said. "It's like therapy to me — playing sports."

