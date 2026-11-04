Taylor Rehmet secures Texas Senate District 9 race; state Rep. David Cook to represent District 22

Editor’s note: This article was updated at 9:20 a.m. Nov. 4 with unofficial voting results.

Democratic incumbent Taylor Rehmet secured another term against his opponent, Republican Leigh Wambsganss, in the Nov. 3 election for Texas Senate District 9.

Unofficials voting totals show Rehmet earned 51%, or 175,288 votes. Wambsganss trailed at 49%, or 166,711 votes.

Meanwhile, state Rep. David Cook, R-Mansfield, topped the race for Texas Senate District 22 against Democrat Amy Martinez-Salas.

Cook took the seat with 56% of the vote, according to unofficial results. Martinez-Salas earned 44% of the 333,044 ballots.

In Tarrant County, Cook earned 64% of the vote, or 69,311 votes. A total of 106,700 Tarrant County ballots were cast in the District 22 election.

Martinez-Salas came out with 35%, or 37,389, of Tarrant County-only votes.

District 22 encompasses Central Texas and parts of North Texas, including Tarrant County from Euless south to Mansfield.

Of the five Texas Senate districts that encompass Tarrant County, only Districts 9 and 22 were on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Rehmet took office in February after winning the special runoff election against Wambsganss. The election was called after Republican Kelly Hancock vacated the seat to serve as acting state comptroller. District 9’s special election made national headlines, since a Republican has historically represented the office.

The district covers most of Fort Worth and several other Tarrant County cities, including Haltom City, Richland Hills, North Richland Hills, Hurst and Keller. The winner will serve a four-year term.

Rhemet, an Air Force veteran and machinist, has previously touted his experience in the military and as a union representative as qualifications to serve in the Texas Senate.

Wambsganss is the chief communications officer of the Christian, conservative cell provider Patriot Mobile, based in Grapevine. The Trump-endorsed candidate brings to the race a background in business and has testified to legislators in Austin on a range of issues.

The two candidates name similar issues as their priorities if elected: the rising cost of living, public education and property tax relief.

Rehmet has previously urged constituents to hold state and local officials accountable amid state takeovers of public schools and the state’s new school voucher program.

Wambsganss has branded herself as “ultra-MAGA” and previously emphasized border security and gun rights as additional campaign priorities.

Cook has served Texas House District 96 since 2021. He has said he would prioritize property tax relief, border security and wasteful spending if elected to the Senate.

A Mansfield native, Cook co-manages a law firm and works for a title company. He served as Mansfield mayor from 2008 to 2021.

His opponent, Amy Martinez-Salas, is a legal assistant who sought public office for the first time.

The Democrat previously said her legislative interests lie in accessible healthcare, public education and sustainable water and infrastructure.

Martinez-Salas has stated she intends to challenge school vouchers to determine if they improve quality of life for families. She has also voiced her support for increased teacher pay and more public funds being put toward classroom needs.

Both candidates have acknowledged public concern about data centers and water usage across the state.

Nicole Lopez is the environment reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at nicole.lopez@fortworthreport.org.

The Report’s environment coverage is supported by the Marilyn Brachman Hoffman Foundation.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

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