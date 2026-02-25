Early voting turnout in Travis County is the highest it has been for a primary election since 2008

Early voting turnout in Travis County — so far — is the highest it's been for any primary election since 2008, according to data from the Texas Secretary of State.

Nearly 9% of Travis County's more than 920,000 registered voters cast a ballot in the first week of early voting. Roughly 7% — or close to 63,000 people — have voted in the Democratic primary, and just over 16,000 people have cast a ballot in the Republican primary, according to the Travis County Clerk's office.

The turnout sails past almost every primary election in the past two decades — including presidential ones.

In 2016, for example, when Texas' own Ted Cruz was on the ballot alongside Donald Trump, then Sen. Marco Rubio and then Ohio Gov. John Kasich, roughly the same percentage of registered Republican voters had hit the polls during the first week of early voting compared to this election. At the same time, less than 4% of registered Travis County Democrats, who were deciding between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, had voted.

Voter turnout in primary elections is historically low in Texas. However, this year's surge in voter participation, particularly among Democrats, has taken off statewide.

Matthew Wilson, a political science professor at Southern Methodist University, told KERA News that Democrats haven't had "especially interesting primaries" or a real shot at winning statewide offices in previous elections. But this year is different.

The U.S. Senate Democratic primary between U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett and Texas Rep. James Talarico has drawn national attention. Both candidates have leveraged social media to attract voters and have been featured in the gamut of national news outlets.

"It certainly means that there's more hope on their side," Wilson told KERA News. "That for a variety of reasons, they've got a fighting chance to post some real gains in the fall."

As for Republican voters, turnout is also up — but not by as much.

Travis County GOP Chair Jennifer Fleck said some voters in Travis County may still be undecided because there are several state offices without incumbents running.

"I think a lot of voters maybe don't know how to vote," she said.

Voter turnout is also up in neighboring Williamson and Hays counties.

Nearly 25,000 Democrats and 17,941 Republicans have voted in Williamson County so far. More than 11,000 Democrats and close to 6,000 Republicans have voted in Hays County.

Early voting runs through Feb. 27, and Election Day is March 3. A guide to help you make a plan to vote in Travis County is available here.

