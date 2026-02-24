Voter turnout in San Antonio area doubles compared to midterm elections in 2022

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The first five days of early voting in the 2026 Primary Election in the San Antonio area is double what it was for the 2022 midterm elections, according to Bexar County Elections Administrator Michele Carew.

She reported nearly 71,00 ballots have been cast during this current early voting period. That's about 34,000 more than the first five days of early voting in 2022.

"Voters are showing up, and they are not slowing down," said Carew. "We're consistently seeing nearly double the daily turnout compared to the previous midterm election. Our goal is for every voter to feel confident that their vote is safe and secure."

Meanwhile, she also warned postmark changes by the United States Postal Service should be noted by those voting by mail.

Postmarks may now show the date your mail reaches a regional sorting facility, not the date you dropped it off at your local post office or mailbox, Carew said.

That means the postmark date could be later than the day you mailed it and affect any mail that must have a specific "postmarked by" date to meet election deadlines.

The elections department said those voting by mail can make sure their ballot meets postmark deadlines by asking a clerk for a manual postmark on their envelopes or buying postage at the counter and keeping the receipt showing the date it was mailed. Voters can also use Certiﬁed Mail, Registered Mail, or a Certiﬁcate of Mailing— and should retain their receipts.



