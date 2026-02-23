Texas Primary Election Turmoil: Jesse Jackson’s Legacy, GOP Divisions, and Media Controversies

https://youtu.be/Qd9qSpXDnSs

This week on Party Politics, co-hosts Brandon Rottinghaus and Jeronimo Cortina examined how a turbulent election season is colliding with moments of national reflection and intensifying political drama in Texas. The episode opened with the death of civil rights leader Jesse Jackson at 84, whose legacy continues to shape modern debates over voting rights, political organizing, and coalition-building.

Texas politics also marked the passing of actor Robert Duvall at 95, while attention quickly turned back to the March primary election. With early voting approaching, the co-hosts discussed what voters should be watching for — from turnout patterns and messaging shifts to how endorsements and campaign spending may sway close races.

Several controversies are already shaping the political landscape. U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales is facing scrutiny over reports of an extramarital affair, while political figure Nathan Sheets revealed past struggles with addiction, prompting discussion about transparency, accountability, and voter forgiveness. Questions have also emerged around comptroller candidate Don Huffines after reports that his family owns a former New York ranch tied to Jeffrey Epstein.

The role of media in the campaign spotlighted another flashpoint after CBS pulled an interview with Texas Rep. James Talarico from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, citing FCC concerns — fueling debate over political speech and broadcast caution during election season.

Finally, the episode explored the soaring cost of Texas' U.S. Senate primary and growing fractures within the Republican Party, as endorsements from Gov. Greg Abbott increasingly diverge from those backed by President Donald Trump. Together, these developments highlight a high-stakes moment for Texas voters, with implications reaching far beyond the state's borders.

NATIONAL TOPICS:

Jesse Jackson dies at 84

TEXAS TOPICS:

Actor Robert Duvall dies at 95.

What should voters watch for leading up to the March primary election?

Austin Representative Tony Gonzales extramarital affair scandal.

Nathan Sheets reveals previous addictions and complicated past.

Comptroller candidate Don Huffines’ family own former New York Epstein ranch.

CBS pulls James Talarico’s interview on the Colbert show due to FCC concerns.

Trump Administration overreach?

Expensive Texas Senate primary election race.

Endorsements: Governor Greg Abbott vs. President Donald Trump.

Party Politics airs every Friday night at 8:00 p.m. CT on Houston Public Media TV-8 (PBS), or listen every Friday at 7:30 p.m. CT on News 88.7. The audio podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts (or wherever you get your podcasts).

