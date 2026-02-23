15 candidates are fighting to replace Chip Roy in rare open congressional seat

When Republican Rep. Chip Roy announced his intent to run for state attorney general last August, he set Texas' 21st congressional district up for its first open race since 2018.

The seat is somewhat of a Republican stronghold — the last time a Democrat held the role was 1978. President Trump carried the district by 23 points in 2024, and the GOP candidate who wins the primary is strongly favored to carry the election in November.

Twelve republicans will appear on the party's primary ballot. That's four times the number of candidates vying for the Democratic nomination. The district is large, encompassing parts of 10 different counties including Travis, Hays, Kerr, Blanco and Gillespie.

As voters across the region work to sift through candidate profiles, some are grappling with what they want from Roy's replacement.

In Dripping Springs, Mary Clarkson is an active voice in the local Republican organizing groups. She said she is ready for a candidate who supports President Trump's agenda and sticks to the promises they make on the campaign trail.

"Chip Roy runs hot and cold all the time when he…gets on the soapbox for one thing and then you don't hear from him for a while and then he's back on it again," Clarkson said.

She said she was disappointed by Roy breaking with Trump, including when he opposed the president-backed spending bill aimed at avoiding a government shutdown. She said she is hopeful that the next representative consistently helps further the administration's agenda.

Clarkson has clear issues in mind for the next representative. She wants them to focus on securing the border, lowering taxes, and prioritizing Texans access to water and power.

Water isn't just top of mind for people in Dripping Springs. In Kerrville, George Hammerlein said he believes it is imperative that the next representative ensures locals have dependable access to the natural resource.

"I know it's probably not a very…traditional Republican position, but we're real against having…data centers that require a lot of water usage and electrical usage," Hammerlein said. "You can only put so many straws in the same glass."

Water has also been a concern for Hays County residents. Judge Ruben Becerra proposed a moratorium on water intensive building permits on Monday. Businesses that typically receive these permits include data centers.

The San Marcos City Council took action this week and denied a rezoning request that would have allowed a data center to begin construction in the area. Water was a major concern for the hundreds of demonstrators who showed up against the rezoning.

Besides water, common issues that candidates are focusing on include border security, federal accountability and affordability.

Democratic primary voters

Democrats in District 21 share concerns about water but also expressed concerns over immigration enforcement, community safety and public welfare programs.

Ben Shaw is graduating high school this spring and will be a first time voter in 2026. Shaw said he wants to see better legislation around school safety and immigration enforcement.

"I know there's gotta be a better way to handle it all. It's very messy right now," he said.

Some Democrats voting in the primary understand that the Republican candidate is likely to win in November, but want to see more collaboration between community members across issues.

Amy Kappler is a receptionist in Dripping Springs who's worried about ICE and the safety of her LGBTQ neighbors and people of color.

" I know my neighbors, they're good people," Kappler said. "We might not vote the same, but it feels like we have the same goals and we want the same things for each other and for ourselves."

The GOP primary could lead to a runoff election

Since the Republican candidate pool has so many contenders, the chance of a runoff for the GOP nomination is somewhat high. In order to secure their place on the ballot in November, a candidate must receive more than 50% of the vote. If a runoff election is necessary, it would take place in late May.

Despite that chance, Clarkson said it's important for voters to research and get involved with the candidates now.

"Do your homework and don't just take it for granted what you read here or there… you need to go and listen," Clarkson said. "Go when they're coming near your town, go out and see them."

Early voting is open through Feb. 27 and Election Day is March 3.

Republican primary candidates

Weston Martinez is a businessman and former real estate commissioner from San Antonio.

Mike Wheeler has a finance background and serves as senior advisor for the small business administration within the Trump administration. He is from Boerne, Texas.

James "Trey" Trainor, III is an elections attorney who has worked for both former Gov. Rick Perry and the Trump administration. He currently works at a private firm in Dripping Springs.

Jason Cahill is a Navy veteran and business owner from Boerne.

Paul Rojas has a science and technology background and is a business owner who lives near New Braunfels.

Mark Teixeira is a former baseball player for the Texas Rangers. He lives in Bee Cave.

Jacques DuBose is a Navy veteran and non-profit executive who lives in Boerne.

Kyle Sinclair is an Army National Guard veteran and hospital executive from San Antonio.

Peggy Wardlaw is a petroleum engineer and small business owner.

Daniel Betts is an attorney who lives in Dripping Springs.

Zeke Enriquez is an Army veteran, firefighter and rancher from Bandera.

Heather Tessmer is an attorney from San Antonio who now lives in Kendall county.

Democratic primary candidates

Gary Taylor is a retired math teacher from Fort Worth.

Kristin Hook is a scientist and former middle school teacher who lives in San Marcos.

Regina Vanburg is a psychologist and small business owner from Bandera.

