The Kratt brothers are told that a scientist has just named a newly discovered praying mantis species after them - "Liturgusa krattorum". It's time to celebrate! But Zach Varmitech, Donita Donata, and Chef Gaston Gourmand think the species should have been named after them... so they hatch a plan to capture all the Liturgusa krattorum! It's now up to the Wild Kratts to rescue their namesake.